Kirti Kulhari Nails Winter Makeup Look As She Adds A Pop Of Colour To Her Eyes With Neon Green Eye Shadow

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari has been shelling out some major hair and makeup goals these days as she is promoting her web series Criminal Justice Season 2. It was just a few days ago when the actress impressed us with her braided hairdo and now she is all out there grabbing eyeballs with her wow-worthy make-up look. Actually, Kirti donned a multi neon shades saree and so, she opted for the matching eye make-up. The diva applied light-pink eye shadow and added a pop of colour to it with green eyeshadow that gave cooler effect. Her neon eye makeup makes perfect for winter look. Here's how you can recreate the similar look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Clear gloss

• Highlighter

• Light Pink shade eye shadow

• Neon green eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Black kohl

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Red lipstick

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck and blend it in using the beauty blender.

• Apply the concealer over your lids and under your eyes, using the damp beauty blender.

• Dust the setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving to the eyes, take some light-pink eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your crease and lids. Blend it well to avoid harsh lines and to give it a softer tone.

• Now, take the neon-green eye shadow on the same flat eye shadow brush. Starting from the tear duct, apply it properly on the 1/4th part of your eyelids.

• Apply the clear gloss over your lids, your crease, and on the tear-duct to get the glossy eye look.

• Apply some black kohl on the waterline.

• Next, apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Take the red lipstick and apply it on the upper and lower part of your lips.

• Next, spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the make-up in place.

So, are you ready to nail this interesting make-up look inspired by Kirti Kulhari? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram