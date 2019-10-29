12 Best Creepy Make-up Ideas For This Halloween

View this post on Instagram No Halloween ideas? No drama! Cu aceste lentile colorate - Crazy Green Werewolf - și cu un make up pe măsură, vei surpinde cu siguranță!🎃 Le găsești în bio, la reducere⤴️ #halloweenmakeup #coloredlenses #halloweenlenses #halloweenideas Amazing look 📸 @kassandraslittlelife A post shared by Lensa.ro (@lensa.ro) on Oct 29, 2019 at 1:45am PDT The Cute IT Clown A combination of cuteness and clown is a perfect look for this Halloween. And when it comes to clowns, who can forget the famous IT movie clown. This simple and stunning look will definitely fascinate the people around you. Start with an orange and golden eye make-up with the heavily smoked lower lash line. Then, line your lips using a black lip liner and apply deep cherry lipstick all over your lips. Using the combination of these colours, create a curved line from the ends of your lips towards your eyes and over your brows. Two cute buns on top of your head will complete this look for you.

View this post on Instagram #USJ ハロウィン#ホラーナイト#フェイスペイント#ユニバーサルスタジオジャパン#ゾンビでダンス#らたただんす#ゾンビメイク#小学生#halloween#universal studio japan#hallypotter#kids#仮装#halloweenmakeup A post shared by ゆりちゃん (@yu__ri15) on Oct 29, 2019 at 1:44am PDT The Scary Skull Another skull look we have for you is the classic white skull. Buying a skull mask is good. But you can brush up your skills and save a few bucks if you paint it on! This looks needs your whole face to be painted white. And then with black eyeshadow carve your face to give a proper skull shape. If it becomes too much for you to create the look on the entire face, you can always do half the face and then cover it up with a black hoodie to complete the ghost vibes.