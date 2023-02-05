Bride-To-Be Kiara Advani's 5 Beauty Looks That Are Super Alluring And Inspirational

1. Rosy Makeup They say a bride gets an organic glow or blush with or without makeup due to heartfelt happiness and rightfully so. But adding makeup to the bridal look makes it even better. Soft rosy makeup has been trending for a while, especially for today's modern brides.

Kiara opted for soft dewy makeup with a rose blush and glossy lips. Her eyeshadow was minimal and her eyebrows were highlighted instead. The diva nailed the modern occasional wear look with a heavy sequined lehenga and understated makeup look!

2. Dark Kohl Eyes No Indian bridal makeup is ever complete without the kohl or kajal around the eyes. The intensity of the kajal depends upon your chosen look. Just a hint of kajal or dark kohl eyes, you can accentuate the eye makeup as per your liking and preference.

Jugjugg Jeeyo movie star looked like a goddess in a pastel off-white modern saree which included a designer blouse and hand-embroidered threadwork all over. Kiara elevated the occasional wear look with soft dewy makeup and accentuated her eyes with heavy kohl and mascara look.

3. Soft Gold Glow For attaining that bridal look, you don't need to opt for heavy makeup all the time, especially for the mehendi, cocktail, or pre-wedding parties. The idea is to match the makeup with the ensemble in the subtlest yet most attractive way possible.

Kiara sported the dewy glowy look with just the right amount of highlighter, matching blush and lips, and darkened brows. The open hairdo with soft curls looked chic and modern for the pink-tone sequined lehenga outfit.

4. Simple Bun There are some hairstyles which are considered to be classic and fuss-free for all the right reasons. Take a simple sleek bun for instance. A sleek bun makes the perfect option to accentuate the Indian bridal look and it is super convenient to elevate the hairdo with a maang tikka, matha patti, or any other hair accessories including the dupatta!

Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a black colour cocktail saree with a sweetheart neckline blouse. The diva chose a kundan polki necklace to upscale the plain saree look. Her sleek hair bun added to the sophisticated attire and the black bindi on her forehead worked as a wow factor!