These Latest Subtle & Shimmery Make-up Looks From The B-Town Divas Are Ideal For This Festive Season Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The end of the year is special as it brings with the holiday and festive season. And the festive season is the perfect time to give in to your desires of playing with some vibrant and shimmery make-up. But, more often than not, you just want to glam up your look without looking overbearing. A soft-glam look is what most of us are after.

And if that is the case with you, the latest make-up looks from the Bollywood divas Bhumi, Kriti, Janhvi and Rakul are perfect for you. These looks are subtle and toned-down, yet shimmery enough for you to flaunt this festive season. Let's have a closer look at their make-up and decode their looks.

1. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Pati, Patni Aur Woh and she adorned a golden and copper avatar for the same recently and we think hers is a look perfect for this holiday season. Her make-up was dewy and heavily bronzed. Her eyeshadow was a combination of brown, copper and golden colours that seems to mesh flawlessly with the bronzed look she seemed to be going for. Perfectly defined eyebrows, contoured nose and a metallic copper lip shade rounded off her this look.

2. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon recently posted a few pictures of herself in a stunning hot pink saree and a make-up look highlighted to perfection. Her base was dewy and luminous and she did not shy away from highlighting the high points of her face and so, highlighter was the USP of her look. Adding a nude shade all over her lid for definition, she went for a heavily-kohled bottom lash line look. She finished off the look with a glossy pink lipstick.

3. Jahnvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's make-up looks are special as she often focuses on a make-up look that accentuates her natural features and her latest look was no different. Keeping the look subtle and simple, Janhvi went for a 'no make-up' make-up look that can be carried by any of us with ease. Her make-up look included heavily blushed cheeks, glossy nude lips and a nude eyeshadow applied all over the lid. The filled-in eyebrows and heavy mascara on the eyelashes gave the look the depth that it needed. And you just cannot miss the oh so stunning highlight on the high points of her face.

4. Rakul Preet

Pastel colours gained a lot of hype this year and it became a choice of colour for many while picking up the dresses festive or otherwise. And Rakul Preet has a make-up look for you that will compliment any pastel dress that you wish to vaunt this festive season. Rakul went for a matte base which she topped off with defined brows and highlighted high points of the face. Her eye make-up consisted of a brown shadow applied all over her lid and a golden shadow placed on top on the centre of the lid. A stunning coral lip shade rounded off her breathtaking look.

These four looks wind up all that you would need this festive season and are a must-have in your arsenal. Which of the above looks did you like the most and you are tempted to try? Tell us in the comment section below.