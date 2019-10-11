ENGLISH

    LMIFWSS20: Athiya Shetty & Shazia Ilmi Stun In Muted Make-up Looks

    By

    It is the third day of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20 and it witnessed a bunch of subtle yet stunning beauty looks. The mantra of less is more has gained a lot of momentum in the beauty community in the past few years( keeping aside the Instagram make-up looks, of course!).

    The ramp walks at the ongoing fashion game once again established how charming muted and toned down make-up looks can be and that luscious and rich curls can immediately lift your look. And two ladies that took all our attention with their make-up are Athiya Shetty and Shazia Ilmi who walked the ramp on the third day of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20.

    Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for the designer Mahima Mahajan and rocked the red lip look. She wore a stunning white skirt printed in multi-hued big leaves and paired it with a glittery midnight blue blouse.

    Shazia Ilmi walked the ramp for designers Rahul and Anushka. She wore a pretty Black Saree as she turned showstopper. Her make-up for the event was a smokey heavily kohled eye which she paired with subtle brown nude lips. The luscious curls that fell over her shoulders and framed her faced face perfectly well.

    Today, we're here to take a closer look at their make-up look and decoded them for you. Let's begin!

    Athiya Shetty

    Athiya Shetty went for a bronzed look. With all the make-up kept muted and bronzed, her bold red lip got to shine. The heavily blushed cheeks added brightness to her look.

    Here is how you can achieve this look.

    What you need

    • Primer
    • Foundation
    • Concealer
    • Contour
    • Bronzer
    • Blush
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Golden glittering eyeshadow
    • Black eyeliner
    • Red matte lipstick
    • Setting powder
    • Setting spray
    • Beauty blender
    • Highlighter
    • Contour brush, face and nose
    • Blush brush
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Bronzer brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Prime the T-zone of your face. Wait for a couple of minutes for it to get absorbed into the skin.
    • Apply the foundation on your face and neck and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
    • Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
    • Set the concealer immediately using the setting powder.
    • Take some bronzer on the bronzer brush and bronze up your cheeks and forehead.
    • Next, contour your cheekbones, jawline and nose.
    • Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks. You can go in a little bit heavy with blush.
    • Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your brows.
    • Moving to the eyes, apply the golden eyeshadow all over your lid.
    • Line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner.
    • Highlight the high points of your face- your cheekbones and the tip and bridge of your nose.
    • Apply the lipstick on your lips.
    • Spritz some setting spray all over your face to make the make-up last longer.

    Shazia Ilmi

    Shazia Ilmi, who wore a stubbing black and grey translucent saree paired her attire with a smokey eye look. Contoured cheekbones and nose, a bindi on the forehead and soft nude lips rounded off her make-up look

    Here is how you can achieve this look.

    What you need

    • Primer
    • Foundation
    • Concealer
    • Contour
    • Soft Blush
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Chocolate brown eyeshadow
    • Black eyeliner
    • Nude brown lipstick
    • Setting powder
    • Setting spray
    • Beauty blender
    • Highlighter
    • Contour brush, face and nose
    • Blush brush
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Allow it to get absorbed into the skin for a couple of minutes.
    • Apply the foundation on your face and neck and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
    • Apply the concealer under your eyes and with the damp beauty blender blend it in using dabbing motions.
    • Set the concealer immediately using the setting powder.
    • Dip the contour brush in the contour palette, tap off the excess and use it to contour your cheekbones, jawline and nose.
    • Apply the blush lightly on your cheekbones.
    • Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your brows.
    • Apply the brown eyeshadow all over your lid. Blend well to remove any harsh lines.
    • Thickly line your upper lash line.
    • Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones.
    • To finish off the look, apply the lipstick on your lips.
    • Spritz some setting spray all over your face to make the make-up last longer.

    And that's all folks! These were two simple and stunning make-up looks from day 3 of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week. How did you like these looks? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
