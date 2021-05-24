Saturday Night Live: Anya Taylor-Joy Looks Like A Barbie In Her Pretty Hairstyle And Makeup; Details Inside Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

American live television show Saturday Night Live, also known as SNL, brought their 46th season to an end on 22 May. Anya Taylor-Joy, who was the host of the popular live show, didn't disappoint at all during her appearances on SNL. Her gorgeous 'Barbie doll' look had the attention of the viewers and we just can't get over it. From her pretty dresses to cute hairstyle to lovely makeup, her looks are definitely worth-admiring. As the show has wrapped up its 46th season, recently, hairstylist Gregory Russell took to his Instagram to share a few still pictures of the beautiful Anya Taylor's looks from the set and we can't stop adoring her beauty. So, let us take a quick look at her Barbie-inspired hairstyle and makeup and decode it.

So, in one of the pictures, Anya Taylor-Joy was seen sporting a half-sleeved high-neck blue dress. The host looked like a real Barbie doll and all thanks to her hairstylist Gregory Russell and makeup artist Georgie Eisdell. Talking about her hairstyle first, well, Anya wore a half-updo hairstyle and looked super cute. The front section of her hair was brushed back to give puffy and voluminous look. It was tied back somewhere in the middle. The remaining part of her hair were given beautiful soft curls while the front bangs were elegantly secured behind her ears. With her blonde tresses, Anya's looked more convincing as a Barbie doll.

Coming to the makeup of The Queen's Gambit actress, the base was kept absolutely flawless, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer. The high points of her face- the tips and the bridge of her nose, the cheekbones, and the cupid's bow were slightly highlighted with a highlighter. The brows were perfectly filled and were kept pointed. Her eye makeup was marked by subtle kohl, false eyelashes coated with oodles of mascara, and dark eye shadow. Soft blush and light pink lipstick spruced up her gorgeous avatar.

We absolutely loved this look of Anya Taylor-Joy from Saturday Night Live. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram

