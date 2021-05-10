Amy Jackson Looks Like A Real-Life Barbie In Her Glam Makeup Look And Cute Hairdo; Pictures And Video Inside! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

What a beauty! Amy Jackson undoubtedly is one of the most beautiful actresses we have in the glamorous industry and needless to say, her makeup looks are always on point. Recently, she took to her Instagram feed to treat her fans with a fresh and new look, where she was seen pulling off glam makeup look and cute hairdo and looking no less than a real-life Barbie. The actress looked so pretty that her pictures are now doing rounds on the internet. She also shared a reel BTS video, that showed how her makeup and hair was done by her team and how we can also get the similar look. So, let us take a closer look at her makeup and hair for beauty goals.

So, in the pictures, Amy Jackson was seen looking glamorous as ever and setting major summer makeup goals. Her makeup was flawlessly done by makeup artist Nikki and we absolutely loved it. She kept her base clean and perfect with oodles of foundation and concealer. The lids and crease part of her eyes were highlighted by soft brown eye shadow. Then with black eye shadow an arc was created over her lids and then it was blended it deeply to get softer tone and smokey eye look. The artist drew a thin line from black eye pencil on her upper lash line and it was exaggerated to the outer corner of her eyes to create perfect wings. Her upper and lower eye lashes were coated with oodles of mascara that enhanced the look her of her eyes.

With the highlighter, the high points of her face were sharply highlighted - the tip and the bridge of her nose, the cheekbones, and the jawline. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks and her eyebrows were well filled and defined. Her lips were filled and overlined with nude-pink lipstick.

Coming to her hairstyle, well, Amy's long, shiny, and blonde-highlighted hair were tied into a high ponytail. She wrapped the base of her ponytail with a small section of hair that upped her hairstyle look. To make her hairstyle look voluminous and thick, hairstylist Chris Appleton gave her hair beautiful curls.

We absolutely loved this glam makeup and fluttery hairstyle of Amy Jackson. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Amy Jackson's Instagram