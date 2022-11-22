ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alia Bhatt's No-Makeup Makeup Look: Six Steps To Get The Look

    By

    The new mommy and business owner, Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her cosy look, looking cuter than ever. If you have noticed, Alia loves her no-makeup makeup look.

    As a master of minimalism - according to Vogue - Alia Bhatt is often experimenting with statement looks and accentuating one's natural features with a natural-looking effect.

    Here are six easy steps to achieve Alia Bhatt's no-makeup makeup look.

    Alia Bhatts No-Makeup Makeup Look
    Image: Pinterest

    Alia Bhatt's No-Makeup Makeup Look: Six Steps To Get The Look

    Before we get into the makeup steps, I must highlight the need for a pre-makeup skincare regime that works for your skin type. You know how it goes - cleanse, moisturise and hydrate before you put on your makeup for the day.

    Step 1: Choose a lightweight foundation formula that best suits your skin tone rather than a heavy formula with maximum coverage.

    Step 2: When it comes to these no-makeup makeup looks, shaping and filling in our brows with the right products is an essential step.

    Alia Bhatts No-Makeup Makeup Look
    Image: Pinterest

    Step 3: Then, apply some mascara - make sure it does not remain heavy on the lashes - just enough to give them a bit of volume and length.

    Step 4: For Alia's natural-looking flush on the cheeks, apply a gentle wash of colour to your cheeks with a liquid or cream blush.

    Step 5: Darlings (get it?) when it comes to this next step, you should be careful not to overdo it. Use a subtle stroke of highlighter to highlight the face.

    Alia Bhatts No-Makeup Makeup Look
    Image: Pinterest

    Step 6: Finish the look with a tinted lip balm or oil to give your lips a soft touch.

    Try and let us know in the comments!

    Comments

    More ALIA BHATT News

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 18:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2022
    Read more about: alia bhatt makeup
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion