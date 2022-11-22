Just In
- 35 min ago 6 Jhumka Types To Accentuate Your Chosen Look
- 1 hr ago International Human Rights Day 2022: Know About Date, Theme, Facts And Significance
- 3 hrs ago World Computer Literacy Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, Facts, Celebrations, And Significance
- 3 hrs ago Dry, Ashy Elbows: Five Ingredients To Look For When Buying The Right Moisturiser
Don't Miss
- News What the CALM system that Indian Army issued tenders for does
- Education ICAR AIEEA PG PhD Rank Cards 2022 Out: How to Download and Other Details
- Technology Redmi K60 Concept Renders Hint Possible Design; Triple Rear Cameras Expected
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Contestants, Fans Call Out Azeem For Blowing His Own Trumpet
- Automobiles Mahindra-Owned Pininfarina's Battista Hypercar Claims 4 World Records - Quickest 0-100km/h Time Ever
- Sports It was a dream to get selected in Senior Team: Beauty Dungdung ahead of FIH Women’s Nations Cup
- Travel Most Trending Tips for Stress-Free Travel with Babies & Toddlers
- Finance 3 Multibagger Stocks From Building Materials Sector On Buy Call For 74% Likely Return, Buy: ICICI Securities
Alia Bhatt's No-Makeup Makeup Look: Six Steps To Get The Look
The new mommy and business owner, Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her cosy look, looking cuter than ever. If you have noticed, Alia loves her no-makeup makeup look.
As a master of minimalism - according to Vogue - Alia Bhatt is often experimenting with statement looks and accentuating one's natural features with a natural-looking effect.
Here are six easy steps to achieve Alia Bhatt's no-makeup makeup look.
Alia Bhatt's No-Makeup Makeup Look: Six Steps To Get The Look
Before we get into the makeup steps, I must highlight the need for a pre-makeup skincare regime that works for your skin type. You know how it goes - cleanse, moisturise and hydrate before you put on your makeup for the day.
Step 1: Choose a lightweight foundation formula that best suits your skin tone rather than a heavy formula with maximum coverage.
Step 2: When it comes to these no-makeup makeup looks, shaping and filling in our brows with the right products is an essential step.
Step 3: Then, apply some mascara - make sure it does not remain heavy on the lashes - just enough to give them a bit of volume and length.
Step 4: For Alia's natural-looking flush on the cheeks, apply a gentle wash of colour to your cheeks with a liquid or cream blush.
Step 5: Darlings (get it?) when it comes to this next step, you should be careful not to overdo it. Use a subtle stroke of highlighter to highlight the face.
Step 6: Finish the look with a tinted lip balm or oil to give your lips a soft touch.
Try and let us know in the comments!
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, 6 White Saree Looks By B-Town Beauties That Are Perfect For The Wedding
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Your Winter Fashion Guide From B-Town Fashionistas
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt To Priyanka Chopra, Ace The Blazer Fashion Like B-Town Boss Ladies
- hair careDiwali Special: Kriti Sanon To Sara Ali Khan, Easy Festive Hairstyles Guide From Bollywood Beauties
- make up tipsDeepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Easy Festive Makeup Guide From Bollywood Babes
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Baby Shower: Actress Glows In Yellow Ethnic Outfit! See Pics Here
- bollywood wardrobeKarva Chauth 2022: Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif, Red Ethnic Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt’s Metallic Gold Avatar At The Time 100 Impact Awards 2022
- skin careAlia Bhatt’s Skincare Routine Is Minimal And Effective: Here’s How All Skin Types Can Make Use Of It
- bollywood wardrobeDurga Puja 2022: Alia Bhatt To Bipasha Basu, Durga Puja Outfits Guide From Bollywood Beauties
- make up tipsDeepika Padukone To Sonam Kapoor, Office Makeup Looks To Learn From Bollywood Beauties
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 8: Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon, Peacock Green Navratri Outfits Guide By Bollywood Divas