Alia Bhatt's No-Makeup Makeup Look: Six Steps To Get The Look Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

The new mommy and business owner, Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her cosy look, looking cuter than ever. If you have noticed, Alia loves her no-makeup makeup look.

As a master of minimalism - according to Vogue - Alia Bhatt is often experimenting with statement looks and accentuating one's natural features with a natural-looking effect.

Here are six easy steps to achieve Alia Bhatt's no-makeup makeup look.

Before we get into the makeup steps, I must highlight the need for a pre-makeup skincare regime that works for your skin type. You know how it goes - cleanse, moisturise and hydrate before you put on your makeup for the day.

Step 1: Choose a lightweight foundation formula that best suits your skin tone rather than a heavy formula with maximum coverage.

Step 2: When it comes to these no-makeup makeup looks, shaping and filling in our brows with the right products is an essential step.

Step 3: Then, apply some mascara - make sure it does not remain heavy on the lashes - just enough to give them a bit of volume and length.

Step 4: For Alia's natural-looking flush on the cheeks, apply a gentle wash of colour to your cheeks with a liquid or cream blush.

Step 5: Darlings (get it?) when it comes to this next step, you should be careful not to overdo it. Use a subtle stroke of highlighter to highlight the face.

Step 6: Finish the look with a tinted lip balm or oil to give your lips a soft touch.

Try and let us know in the comments!

Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 18:01 [IST]