Just In
- 1 hr ago Margabandeeshwarar Temple: Deity To Worship, Architecture, Legend, Significance And Benefits
- 1 hr ago Ways That Help You Fall More In Love With Your Partner Every Day
- 2 hrs ago Barbiecore Trend: Ananya Panday To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Celebs Love Wearing Pink
- 3 hrs ago Glucose Metabolism Is Surprisingly Normal In Cancer: Says New Study
Don't Miss
- Technology Poco M5 4G Launched In India With 90Hz Display, 50MP Camera And More
- Automobiles 1200bhp Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Revealed Ahead Of 2023 Debut - Who Said Electric Was Boring?
- News Indian govt comes down heavily on Wikipedia for false info on cricketer Arshdeep Singh
- Sports Professional golf makes its debut in Jammu with PGTI's J&K Open 2022, prize purse of Rs 40 lakh announced
- Education CBSE compartment result 2022 for 10th, 12th class; Know Date, Timing & Other Details
- Finance Midcap Stock Reports Rs. 1409 Cr Revenue, Up 40% YoY, Gain High Return In 2 Quarters: HDFC Securities
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants Remuneration: Check Out Complete Salary Deets Here!
- Travel Canyon de Chelly: America's Prime Attraction
5 Eye Makeup Looks To Create Glamorous Eyes
Gone are the days when eye makeup was all about using kohl, eyeliner, and mascara. Today, creating bold and dramatic eyes is in vogue and the impact is smoking hot!
If you are ready to experiment with your regular eye makeup tactics and wish to create something unusual yet edgy then you must give it a go for glamorous eye makeup!
Image: Instagram
We have curated 5 eye makeup looks that will give you glam eyes look for the requirements of your casual or special occasions:
Metallic Mood
Image: Instagram
Special occasions call for shimmer and shine. Metallic eyes look extra-edgy and no one's complaining. Simply select a metallic shade from your eye palette and deck up the eyes with extra shimmer. Pick a shade that is close to your chosen outfit.
Inner Brightness
Image: Instagram
Why highlight outer eyes only when you can give some importance to inner eyes too? Select a bright eye shadow and accentuate the inner corners of your eyes. You can choose from either matte or metallic eye shadow shades. It forms a runway-like appearance!
Gloss Glory
Image: Instagram
It's time you glam up the eyes by putting a gloss on the eyelids. The effect it forms is very edgy and chic. When you require a high-glam finish look, simply select a glossy makeup look that includes glossy eyes too!
Graphic Strokes
Image: Instagram
Elevate the basic cat eyeliner look by extending the same a bit more (a little beyond the corner of the eyes)! The graphic stroke allows for creating a fun and edgy vibe. Apart from black eyeliner, you can experiment with colors like blue or green too!
Go Multicolor
Image: Instagram
Play with colors, literally. Why settle for one color only especially when applying eye shadow? Be creative and go for a multicolored eye look. Go for go-to color combinations like pink and turquoise or gold and lilac!
- skin care7 DIY Multani Mitti Face Packs For Beautiful Skin
- make up tipsSiren Eyes Makeup Trend: The New Dramatic Version Of Smoky Eyes
- skin careCate Blanchett Skincare And Beauty Routine
- hair care6 DIY Homemade Hair Conditioners For Damaged Hair
- hair care8 Things To Avoid Doing If You Have Thin Hair
- offer of the dayAmazon Sale On Top Makeup Brands: Maybelline, Lakme, LA GIRL, Wet n Wild And More
- beautyNatural Beauty: Miss England Finalist Melisa Raouf Becomes First Ever Contestant To Go Makeup-Free
- hair care8 DIY Hair Masks For Healthy Hair
- beauty7 Beauty Secrets To Steal From Katrina Kaif
- women fashionGanesh Chaturthi Exclusive: Fashion And Makeup Guide To Create Marathi Mulgi Look [WATCH]
- make up tips10 Makeup Mistakes That Can Make You Look Older Than Your Age
- beautyBest Home Remedies For Thick Eyebrows