5 Eye Makeup Looks To Create Glamorous Eyes Make Up Tips oi-Trupti Palav

Gone are the days when eye makeup was all about using kohl, eyeliner, and mascara. Today, creating bold and dramatic eyes is in vogue and the impact is smoking hot!

If you are ready to experiment with your regular eye makeup tactics and wish to create something unusual yet edgy then you must give it a go for glamorous eye makeup!

Image: Instagram

We have curated 5 eye makeup looks that will give you glam eyes look for the requirements of your casual or special occasions:

Metallic Mood Image: Instagram Special occasions call for shimmer and shine. Metallic eyes look extra-edgy and no one's complaining. Simply select a metallic shade from your eye palette and deck up the eyes with extra shimmer. Pick a shade that is close to your chosen outfit. Inner Brightness Image: Instagram Why highlight outer eyes only when you can give some importance to inner eyes too? Select a bright eye shadow and accentuate the inner corners of your eyes. You can choose from either matte or metallic eye shadow shades. It forms a runway-like appearance! Gloss Glory Image: Instagram It's time you glam up the eyes by putting a gloss on the eyelids. The effect it forms is very edgy and chic. When you require a high-glam finish look, simply select a glossy makeup look that includes glossy eyes too! Graphic Strokes Image: Instagram Elevate the basic cat eyeliner look by extending the same a bit more (a little beyond the corner of the eyes)! The graphic stroke allows for creating a fun and edgy vibe. Apart from black eyeliner, you can experiment with colors like blue or green too! Go Multicolor Image: Instagram Play with colors, literally. Why settle for one color only especially when applying eye shadow? Be creative and go for a multicolored eye look. Go for go-to color combinations like pink and turquoise or gold and lilac!

Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 19:12 [IST]