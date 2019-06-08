Chic And Funky, Here’s A Fun Office Look For You Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Are you a make-up enthusiast who is bored with carrying the same make-up and hairdo in the office every day? Well, choosing your office make-up and hairdo can be a little tricky as it should blend in with the corporate environment and shouldn't make you look out of place.

But, with a little twist, you can create a fun look for the office while looking absolutely office appropriate. Recently, the very talented Taapsee Pannu was seen during the promotions of her upcoming movie, 'Game Over'. While she looked stunning, her attire and make-up was something that you can wear to your office.

With that in mind, today we have a fun office look for you. Give it a try and let it inspire you to keep experimenting and twitching the basic look to give it that oomph factor. Let's start, shall we?

The Make-Up Look

This look is quite easy to do and it won't take much of your time in the morning. The highlight of the look is the thick glitter eyeliner.

What you need

Moisturiser

Primer

BB or CC cream

Concealer

Soft pink blush

Eyebrow pencil

Mascara

White eyeliner

Black eyeliner

Glitter eyeliner, of any colour of your choice

Beige eyeshadow

Copper eyeshadow

Nude pink lip liner

Nude pink semi-matte lipstick

Setting powder

Setting spray

Highlighter (optional)

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

How to do

To start with, apply a nice layer of moisturizer on your face. Give it a couple of minutes to sink into your skin.

Now take a primer of your choice and apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Use dabbing motion to apply the primer, instead of rubbing it on your face. Give it a few seconds.

Now, apply some BB or CC cream and blend it in using a damp beauty blender. This helps to provide an even tone to your skin. If you feel you need more coverage you can go in with a semi-matte foundation as well.

Now apply concealer in an inverted triangle shape under your eyes and use the same beauty blender to blend it in. You can also use the concealer to hide any marks or spots that you want to hide.

Immediately set the concealer using a setting powder. This prevents the concealer from creasing. This step shouldn't be skipped.

Next, use the eyebrow pencil to fill and define your eyebrows.

Moving on to the eyes, apply the concealer over your lid and blend it in. Concealer works as your eyeshadow base.

Take a beige eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend the eyeshadow for a few seconds to make sure that there are no harsh edges.

Next, take a copper eyeshadow on a flat eyeshadow brush and pack it on the centre of your lid. Blend both the eyeshadows together at the edges well.

Tightline your eyes using the black eyeliner.

Use the white eyeliner to line your lower waterline.

Use the glitter eyes to create a thick winged eyeliner.

Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply the blush on your cheekbones with a light hand.

Line and define your lips using the lip liner.

Apply the lipstick over the liner and you're done.

You can also apply the highlighter on the high points of your face if you wish. The high points of your face include your cheekbones, the tip of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Set everything in place using a setting powder.

The Hairdo

Pulled back hair with a small puff in the front gives this look its chicness. It is easy to do and can be done within 5 minutes.

What you need

Hairbrush

Teaser comb

Few bobby pins

Hair tie

Hair spray (optional)

How to do

Gently comb through your hair.

Make around an inch-long side parting in the front and separate the hair on the longer side of the parting from the rest of the hair. You can part your hair from any side that you prefer.

Now take the rest of the hair from the front of your face and tease them well from the back using the teaser comb.

Pull the teased hair back and it will create a small puff. Settle the height of the puff and secure it at the back using bobby pins.

Gather all the hair at the back and tie it up in a low ponytail.

Now take the parting you separated in the beginning, lay it flat against the side of your forehead and secure the end at the back using the bobby pins.

Use the hair spray to set everything in place and ensure that it lasts all day long. This step completely optional though.