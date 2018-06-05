Priyanka Chopra's Bold Berry Lips Gave Us Some Serious Beauty Goals

Just as talented as she is and her unmatched sense of humour and style, Priyanka Chopra yet again made heads turn with her bold and beautiful makeup.

Styled by makeup artist Sarah Tanno, PeeCee looked stunning at the recent Chanel's Los Angeles Benefit Event.

She wore a pale yellow jumpsuit with short sleeves and slit pockets. And, along with it, she beautifully carried a crystal Chanel sling bag. She rounded off her look with a diamond-studded and pearls necklace and paired it up with a bold metallic berry lipstick, shimmery bronze-pink eyeshadow, and long curled eyelashes. PeeCee definitely rocked the look at the Benefit Event, didn't she?

The best part about PeeCee was that her look was bold yet very elegant. And very few people can actually carry it that way. And, PeeCee surely knows how to make heads turn. Well, if you too want to know PeeCee's beauty hacks, read on...

How To Get The Perfect Look Like Priyanka Chopra

Now that you want to recreate PeeCee's look, let's take a look at the five most essential makeup products. To begin with, let's start with the first one - the foundation.

Foundation: Always remember that while you apply any makeup, foundation is key. You need to get your base right. Choose a proper foundation according to your skin type and then apply it on your face - focusing on the area under your eyes. However, ensure that you do not over do it, as it will make your face look cakey and might even make you look older than your actual age. Too much makeup is not good. The less the better.

Eyeshadow: Once you are done applying the foundation, you can move to the next level - the eyeshadow part. To recreate PeeCee's look, you will need to choose a shimmery pink eyeshadow. Work on your upper eyelid and apply the eyeshadow to the crease. Then, follow the same strategy on your lower eyelid too - but this time a little less...like a faint line.

Mascara: Now comes the mascara part. Let's give some importance to your beautiful eyes. When applying the mascara to recreate PeeCee's look, you can be generous. Apply mascara properly and curl your eyelashes upwards. You can use a few coats of mascara to ensure that your eyelashes stand out thick and properly curled. Apply it properly from the roots to the tips, so that you do not have to apply an eyeliner separately.

Blush: Then comes the blush. To recreate PeeCee's look, choose a pink matte blush and apply it properly on your cheekbones - but do not overdo it.

Lipstick: Lastly, go for a nice ruby pink metallic lipstick or a lip gloss and treat your lips to a great choice. And...you are all set to rock!

Now that you have recreated the perfect PeeCee look, you can pair it up with a dazzling dress or a cream-coloured jumpsuit. Accessorize your look with a sling bag, a pearl-studded bracelet and a neck piece along with dangling earrings.

Since your perfect dream date look is all ready, here are some tips that will come in handy for you:

Tips To Remember

If you want to go with minimal makeup, avoid using an eyeliner and do not opt for smokey eyes.

If you want to go smudge-free, use a waterproof mascara.

If you have visible acne or pimple marks, you can use a concealer to hide them. But, always remember the drill - do not overdo it.

If you want to go for minimal makeup, you can easily skip the foundation part and instead opt for a face powder, which will suit your skin type.

An important point while applying any makeup is that you should know when to use which brush. There are different brushes for applying different things - for example - the brush that you use to apply compact powder cannot be used to apply an eyeshadow.

In case if there is any blotting on your face while applying makeup, make sure that you use a tissue paper instead of your hands.

Well, then - looks like you are all set to rock your look at the next party or get-together you attend. Keep reading Boldsky for more such fun tips and tricks about makeup, hairstyle, skin care and body care.