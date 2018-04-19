Tips And Tricks To Prevent Your Makeup From Getting Cakey

Like it or not, our makeup tends to get cakey during the summer months, and sometimes, if it is not done well, it can get cakey during winters as well. So, we will give you some tips to ensure that your makeup is always fool-proof.

All of us have made mistakes when it comes to makeup, and that is how we came to know of these tips. But we want to make it just a little bit easier for you with this list of tips. Makeup can be a little tricky and it needs a lot of practice and patience.

We have had to do a lot of trial and error to get the perfect base makeup. The whole point of having your base makeup look good is for it to look almost as natural as skin. If it keeps melting, then it not only looks awkward but would also look really fake.

So, here are some tips to make you look airbrushed with makeup. Follow these, and your makeup will look fresh all day.

1. Shade: Be sure to pick a foundation that suits your skin colour. A lot of Indian women tend to go for lighter shades, thinking this will make them look brighter. This is a wrong perception, as a lighter shade of foundation would only make your skin look ashy and grey. Test the foundation shade close to your jawline to make sure it is a true match to your skin.

2. Skin Type: Another thing to remember is to check your skin type before buying a foundation. For example, if you have dry skin, go for a hydrating, dewy finish foundation. Whereas if you have oily skin, go for a mattifying foundation. A matte foundation on dry skin would make the foundation crease and break, and similarly, a hydrating foundation would melt on oily skin.

3. Exfoliate: For the smoothest foundation application, you need to exfoliate your skin properly. Make sure all the dead skin is off your face when you apply the foundation. Foundation tends to look cakey on skin that is textured due to the presence of dead skin cells.

4. Moisturise: No matter what your skin type is, you need a moisturizer in order to get your base to look flawless. A good moisturiser ensures that your skin looks like skin and not too fake. Moreover, this increases the longevity of the makeup as well.

5. Primer: A primer creates a blank canvas for your foundation to go on. It fills out your pores and fine lines and makes the skin smooth. It is especially good for people who have bumps left over from pimples. A primer will fill in those areas and get rid of the texture, so that your makeup goes on smooth. There are several types of primers available in the markets for different skin types, like hydrating and mattifying primers. Some primers are even available in spray and oil form, so you can take your pick.

6. Colour Correct: Normally, merely using a foundation without using a colour corrector will only make your flaws look ashy and like you tried too hard to conceal them. If you have purple under-eye circles or any pigmentation that is dark, use a peach toned colour corrector, whereas if you have any redness on your face, use a green colour corrector.

7. Foundation: Now, for the actual foundation, you can apply it either with a brush or a beauty sponge. We find that a sponge gives a more airbrushed and seamless finish, as the wet sponge will make the makeup just melt into your skin and make it look like skin, and not like you have used a lot of makeup. Just dab the wet sponge on to your skin in soft moves to blend the foundation. Let the foundation dry on your skin for a few minutes before moving on to any more products.

8. Conceal: Foundations are not meant to have a lot of coverage. They do not have enough coverage to hide deep pigmentation, or acne scars. This is where concealers come into play. Use the concealer underneath your eyes, and on all the areas where you have scars. Blend all of this well, till it sinks into your skin.

9. Set: Concealers tend to crease a lot, so be sure to set all the areas where you have applied concealer with a setting powder. We like using banana tinted or yellow tinted powders for setting the makeup, as these help to brighten the skin as well.

10. Spray: To finish the base, spray a makeup setting spray on your skin after you are done with all of your makeup, including the eyes and the lips. This step will make sure your makeup lasts all day, no matter what the weather.