Tips To Maintain Your False Eyelashes

Be Gentle While Handling Your Falsies:

This counts from the time you remove your falsies from the box. If you do not handle them properly, then chances are you might end up breaking them. Most of us use tweezers, eyelash curlers, and even our own nails to remove our falsies, but do you think this is a good idea?

If you do use any of the above-mentioned options, then you should stop it right away. This is because falsies are very delicate and you should only use your fingers to remove them.

If you use your fingers, then there are less chances that you will crimp or damage the hair or poke your eyes. Hold the other edge of your falsies gently between your forefinger and your thumb, and then peel the band inwards. Isn't it simple?

Similarly, if you are using an individual lash cluster, you do the same thing by holding it gently and grabbing each end of the cluster and pulling it out. Do not pull all of it together, as you may damage the hair. Pull out one cluster at a time.

Always Remove The Glue:

Once you take off your falsies, you will notice a mixture of glue along with the eye makeup stuck along the band. It is very important to remove your eyelash glue.

If you do not remove it, then the glue will harden and ruin the band. Once that happens, then you will not be able to use your falsies. People use different tools and potions to remove glue, but the safest method would be to use your fingers.

In one hand, hold the lashes firmly between your forefinger and thumb. With the other hand, gently peel off the glue until all comes off. Some glues come off in a long string, while others come off in chunks. You could use any of the ways, provided the glue comes off completely and the band of the lashes are visible again.

For lash clusters, you will need to be extra careful, as it is very easy to damage and wreck the hair. In one hand, hold the lashes gently but firmly, and with the other hand, peel off the glue until it is completely glue free.

Clean Your Falsies:

Mascara is a great makeup item to apply on your falsies because it will blend naturally with your original eyelashes. Liquid eyeliner, on the other hand, is a good makeup item, as this will help hide the band.

But, unfortunately neither of those things are good for your eyelashes. But that doesn't mean you don't use your mascara and eyeliner. Just like you clean your face, you will need to clean your falsies too.

For that, you will need an oil-free makeup remover, a couple of tissues and cotton swabs.

Method:

Place the lashes on the tissue paper and gently hold the band with your finger.

Dip a cotton swab into the eye makeup remover. Squeeze out the excess liquid.

Gently move the cotton swab from the band to the tip of the lashes to remove the makeup.

Do not soak your falsies, as this will destroy the curl of the lashes.

Let your falsies dry and then store them in a clean box.

Points To Remember:

Do not keep your falsies under direct sunlight, as this will change the colour of the hair and weaken the adhesive.

Do not discard the half-moon tray and the snap-shut plastic container. You will need them to store your falsies and to protect them from dust. You'll be investing a lot of time in cleaning them, so obviously you would want them to stay clean for a long time, right?

Put the lashes back on the half moon tray and press the band lightly onto the curve of the tray. This will keep the band in shape. Then put them in a snap-shut container.

Individual lash cluster should also be kept inside the nooks of its container. Avoid using a tweezer to do this, as this will spoil your lashes.

Do not store them upside down because this will spoil the curl of your lashes.

Simple, isn't it? Follow these simple steps and you will be able to use your falsies for a longer time. Give it a try!