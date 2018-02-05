How To Apply Blush Perfectly: For Different Face Types, Skin Tones & Skin Types

Base Before Blush:

Before you apply blush on your face, you should always stick to the basics. First, apply your foundation, then your concealer, bronzer, and then finally your blush. Once you are done with that, go for your eye makeup, starting with your eyebrow, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara.

Why do we have to follow this in order? This is because it will be easier for you to see that you have applied your makeup perfectly and that your makeup stays in place.

Powdered Blush:

If you're using a powdered blush, then use a medium-sized fluffy brush and lightly sweep it on your cheeks. Before you apply it on your cheeks, make sure you tap out the excess powder. Now, take a separate clean brush and blend it well. Brush it downwards, so that your facial hair lies smoothly on your skin's surface.

Liquid Blush:

If you are using a cream or a gel blush, dab a little on your finger and blend it properly on your cheeks. For a natural look, use a blush brush. For a cream blush, use a cream foundation as a base for best result.

Blot Excess Blush With A Tissue:

If you have applied a lot of blush and you would want to soften it down, then do not apply a translucent powder on top of it, as this will make your face look dull.

Instead, dab a tissue paper to remove the excess blush cream if you have used a cream blush. If you have used a powdered blush, hold a tissue paper against your face and press a makeup sponge on it. This way, the excess powder will accumulate on the tissue paper.

Blush For Different Face Shapes:

1.Heart-shaped Face:

If your face is long with prominent cheekbones and a narrow chin, then you are likely to have a heart-shaped face. Apply your blush from the top of your temple down to your cheekbones.

Stroke your brush in a "C" shaped form. Gently stroke the brush on your temple and gradually apply pressure as you reach the cheekbone. Do not go overboard with your application.

2.Round Face:

The first rule is not to apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks. This will make your face look rounder. Instead, suck in your cheeks and lightly stroke the brush in a line underneath your cheekbones. This will add more definition to your face.

3.Oval Face:

If you have a long face, with somewhat prominent cheekbones, a narrow chin, and a narrow forehead, then you have an oval face. Dab your makeup brush in a powdered blush and tap out the excess powder.

Stroke the brush at the most prominent part of your cheekbones and bring it down towards the earlobe and work up towards the temple. Add a little bit of blush just above the temple.

4.Oblong Face:

If your forehead, cheeks, and jawline areas are all about the same width, then you have an oblong face shape. Dab your blush on the apple of your cheeks; starting at the most prominent part and blend it towards the nose, then bring it down towards the temple. Add a little bit of blush on the forehead and at the side of the brows as well.

5.Square Face:

If you have straight sides, fairly flat jawline, then you have a square face shape. Load your brush with a cream blush and gently diffuse the colour in the brush.

Now, sweep the brush across your cheekbones onto the higher side and move upwards. You can also pull the blush from the eyebrows down to the nose. Add a little bit of blush to your lips and eyelids. Do not overdo it though.

Blush Colours For Different Skin Tones:

1.Fair Skin Tone:

Light pink, plum, and peach would be your colour. These colours will look good on fair skin because they will look natural on the skin. Light pink will give a subtle flush on your fair cheeks. Plum also works well on fair skin because it will look natural and subtle.

2.Medium Skin Tone:

Apricot and mauve are the perfect colours for people with medium-coloured skin tone. Apricot will add subtle warming effect, whereas mauve provides a bold sense of depth.

3.Olive Skin Tone:

Rose is just the right colour for olive skin tone. Rose falls in the middle category, as it's not too bright. Bronze adds warmth and brightens your face. People with olive skin tones tend to tan beautifully, and in this way, bronze will look natural on them.

4.Dark Skin Tone:

Opt for raisin, bright tangerine, or brick colours, as these colours will highlight the dark skin tones. It's very important to stay warm while working with dark skin because if you go too cool, then your skin will look ashy. Do not be afraid to try bright tangerine because on dark skin this colour will look subtle and pretty.

Blush For Different Skin Types:

1.Normal To Oily Skin:

Women with normal to oily skin can opt for a powdered blush, as this works best on all skin types. Powder blush will give a matte finish and the blush will stay on your skin for a long time. You will not require a touch-up.

Dry And Ageing Skin:

Women with dry skin can go for a cream blush. Cream blush will hydrate your skin and make it look nice and soft. It will prevent the skin from looking dry and flaky. It will give you a dewy and an authentic look.