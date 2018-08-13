How To Get Defined Cheekbones Like Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Be it the party-ready look or that simple cheeky look, Kareena Kapoor Khan, nails it every single time. She makes it a point to flaunt her features especially when it comes to her well-defined cheekbones that are to die for.

A chiselled cheekbone is what highlights your face even if you choose to wear minimal make-up. Now you can also get your favourite star's high cheekbones.

This article will give you a step-by-step guide on how to get defined cheekbones just like Kareena Kapoor.

Get Done With The Base

Before starting the contouring make sure that you are completely done with your base make-up. Apply the foundation in the right way. Choose a shade that matches your skin tone and blend it evenly. The blending is to be done carefully because contours are slightly darker than the foundation and not blending the foundation evenly can lead to patches on the skin.

Apply Bronzer/Contour

To get perfect cheekbones like Kareena choose the right bronzer for your skin tone. You can either use a cream-based or a powder-based bronzer depending on your skin type. Make sure that you do not choose something that has a shimmering or glittering effect. Also keep it a point to always go for a bronzer that is almost three times darker than your skin tone. This will define your cheeks better.

With the help of an angular brush apply the bronzer on your cheekbones and jawline by pulling your cheeks in. Now blend it in an upward motion. Blend it towards the hairline as well. You can also contour your forehead if you have a broad one. Apply it on your forehead closer to the hairline and blend it down.

Highlight It

If you have a look at Kareena's photographs, you'll notice that her cheeks are the most highlighted and of course applying a bronzer alone does not do this job. For this, you need a highlighter.

To make your cheeks more prominent, apply some highlighter on your cheekbones right after applying a bronzer.

Add Some Colour

You are just one step away from getting those well-defined cheeks just like Kareena Kapoor. It's time to make your cheeks rosy and shimmery. Choose a blush that suits your skin tone and apply it on your cheeks lightly and you are set to go.

Some Tips To Be Followed

1. Little is more. Make sure that you do not overdo your contouring as it will not differentiate your facial features. So always go for minimal contouring.

2. Investing is important. Do not compromise on choosing the right product. Always choose a colour that's at least 2 to 3 shades darker than your original skin tone.

3. If you choose a cream-based contour, complete your look with the same. Do not mix up cream-based and powder-based contours as this will mess up your whole make-up.

4. Make sure that you apply the contour in the right way. Apply according to the shape of your face.

5. Bring a life to your face. This is important so that your face doesn't look pale and colourless. For this after you are done with contouring, apply some blush on the apple of your cheeks. You can choose a shade of pink or peach with a little shimmer to complete the look.