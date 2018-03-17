The Correct Order Of Applying Skin Care Products

Micellar Water:

Micellar water helps get rid of all the dirt and gunk on your face from your long day. It cleans your face without stripping it off its oil.

This is the gentlest type of makeup remover you will find. It is even safe to use it on the eye area and helps to remove waterproof makeup as well.

Soak a cotton pad with micellar water and gently remove all traces of makeup. Removing makeup is a very important step, as having makeup on your face for too long can clog your pores and lead to extreme breakouts.

Cleanse:

Although a lot of people skip this step, since they feel like the micellar water has already done it for them, we like to go in with our old-fashioned cleansers that need to be washed off with water. Follow up with a cleanser to cleanse your face even further.

Exfoliate:

Exfoliation needs to be done only a maximum of 2 times in a week. Use a scrub to exfoliate your face and get rid of the dead skin cells to give way to skin that is new and glowing.

The top layer of the dead skin can often make the skin look dull on the surface, but exfoliation gets rid of that. Be sure to do it only twice a week, as exfoliating too much can make your pores remain permanently enlarged.

Toner:

A toner helps get rid of residue dirt that may have remained even after all the previous steps. It also helps to get rid of the residue scrub and face wash to give you a clean face.

It shrinks the size of the pores and brings back the pH level of the face back to normal. It also brings back a lot of moisture to the skin and preps the skin for all other steps that are to be followed. Always follow your cleanser or scrub with a toner.

Serum:

A serum is just an added step in your skin care. The sooner you start to use a serum, the better it is for your skin.

A lot of ladies start to use a kind of anti-ageing serum after they turn 25, which is a really good idea, since the first signs of ageing do appear in your mid-twenties.

A serum smoothens out your skin surface and helps to lock in the moisture. Most serums are water based and should be used before a moisturiser. Although serums that are oil based, must be used after a moisturiser.

Eye Cream:

Your under-eye area is really sensitive and needs extra moisture, as it produces very little oil on its own. Massage your under-eye area with an eye cream.

Eye creams do come a bit expensive, but trust us, the sooner you start using an eye cream, the lesser damage you will see in your under-eye area. The under-eye area is the first to develop the signs of ageing in the form of crow's feet.

Moisturise:

No matter what your skin type, always use a moisturiser. The more hydrated you keep your skin, the lesser the chances of appearance of wrinkles.

People with dry skin can go in for oil or cream-based moisturisers, while people with oily skin should always go in for a lightweight gel-based moisturiser.

SPF:

This is a step you must follow in your daytime skincare routine. Apply an SPF product liberally about fifteen minutes before heading out into the sun.

Sun protection helps you prevent things like age spots and tanning. It also helps prevent skin cancer. Sunscreen should be reapplied every few hours once, as the sweat can often melt it away.

Or you can go for a spray-on sunscreen for added convenience.

Follow this order of applying skincare products and your skin will thank you for it.