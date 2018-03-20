Beauty Essentials To Include In Your Kit For Honeymoon

1. Sunscreen

Whether you go to a cold place or not, sunscreen is very important and essential to keep your skin protected from the sun. After all, nobody would like to get a skin tan whether they are in a honeymoon or not. Choose a good sunscreen that helps to protect your skin all day long.

2. Dry Shampoo

While travelling, it is not possible to wash your hair every day. Not washing your hair leads to excess oil production that makes your hair turn greasy. In order to avoid that, it's best to carry a dry shampoo with you in your essential kit while traveling. It will give you a smooth and voluminous hair in no time.

3. Under-eye Creams

Those sleepless nights before your wedding preparations would have been so tiring. This might have left you with puffed eyes and dark circles. So, now it's time for you to relax. Apply some under-eye cream before you go to bed and leave it on overnight. This will do wonders for your eyes.

4. Make-up Wipes

Make-up wipe is a must-have product in your beauty kit. After all, you would not want to spend your time in scrubbing, that too during your honeymoon, right? What you need is an instant remedy o remove makeup before you go to sleep. Keep a packet of make up wipes in your bag, since we do not want to mess anything up while travelling.

5. BB Cream

BB cream is an all-in-one solution for your skin. After that heavy makeup and foundation after your wedding, it's now time to go light. BB cream will help you to make your skin look light without even applying any foundation. Also, this will help you to make your skin look natural.

6. Lip Balm

Lip balm is also an essential product you should carry in your makeup kit. Instead of applying a heavy lipstick, it's advised to keep your lips nourished and moisturized. For this, use a lip balm. You can either apply this before you go to bed or even apply a tinted lip balm before stepping out.

7. Hair Spray

Hair spray helps in setting the hair and in preventing you from having dry and frizzy hair. While travelling, your hair might become frizzy and this will give you an instant solution for that. Just spray on a layer of this and there you go. Soft and manageable hair is all yours!

8. Perfumes

Always smell good! After those long tiring adventure activities during the travel, we tend to become tired and sweaty. In such cases, it's very important to keep ourselves fresh and smelling good. Small pocket perfumes come in handy at such instances. So, never forget to include those in your essential beauty kit.