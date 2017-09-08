Our mothers and grandmothers were okay with only using powders and creams on their face. Had they known about these different makeup techniques and products, we are pretty sure they would have gone crazy. But today we are blessed with technology and various makeup products and with the click of a button, you can do your own makeup. Aren't we all lucky? So, today we will talk about the hottest makeup trend that everyone is talking about: Highlighter!

Highlighting is an easy way to make your whole face attain a gorgeous glow. It helps to make your skin look better, plumper, smoother and younger. It overall provides you with an instant glow and also enhances your beauty.

It only takes a few seconds to apply a highlighter as you only require to apply it on a few areas of your face. Even if you are using it for the first time, it's very easy to apply a highlighter. Today we will provide you with a step by step guide on how to apply highlighter perfectly. So, without further ado, let's start, shall we?

How To Apply Highlighter Perfectly?

Things you will need:

• A shade of liquid foundation that best matches your skin tone.

• Liquid concealer or foundation that is lighter than your skin colour.

• Powder highlighter.

• Foundation sponge or brush.

• Blush brush.

• Eyeshadow brush.

Step by step application:

Step 1: Apply foundation and concealer

• First and foremost, clean and moisturize your skin, then apply liquid foundation (the one that matches your skin tone) all over your face with the help of a foundation sponge. Make sure you blend your foundation well. If you have a darker skin tone, make sure you blend the foundation to the midway of your neck. This will make the difference between your face and neck less obvious.

• If you have minor imperfections or dark circles or in areas where you plan to apply highlighter, apply a concealer.

• Now, apply a few dots of concealer on your cheekbones, bridge of your nose, under your eyes, down the centre of your forehead, and on the crease on your chin. Blend the concealer properly.

Step 2: Highlight your cheekbones

• With the help of a blush brush, apply highlighter from your temples to the top of your cheekbones making it into a C-shaped curve.

• For a subtle effect, apply only one layer and for intense effect apply more than one layer.

Step 3: Highlight the tip of your nose

• Take a little bit of highlighter on your fingertip and then dab it on to the tip of your nose.

• Move your finger up and down to blend the highlighter.

Step 4: Highlight the centre of your forehead

• Apply some highlighter at the centre of your hairline, sweeping it downwards towards the centre of your forehead to the bridge of your nose.

• For a more intense look, sweep the highlighter down the bridge of your nose.

Step 5: Highlight your eyes

• Dab a little highlighter on the eyeshadow brush and then sweep it across the inner corner of your eyes.

• For a more intense look, apply a couple of layers or else a light dusting will do just fine.

• Apply highlighter on the outer edges of your brow bone and you can extend it towards the crease of your eyelids.

Step 6: Highlight your Cupid's bow

• The centre of your upper lip is called the Cupid's bow. Highlighting this area will draw more attention to your lips.

• Dab a little amount of highlighter on your fingertips and press it gently on this area right above your lips. Do not apply on your lips.

Step 7: Highlight the centre of your chin

• Sweep a little bit of highlighter on the centre of your chin, but make sure you do not apply too much. A little dusting would be just perfect.

• Highlight your chin in line with the highlighter on your forehead.

Highlighter Tips For Beginners

For first-timers, here are a few tips and tricks that will help you in acing your makeup.

• It is very important to choose the right highlighter that matches your skin type. For oily to combination skin, go for a powder highlighter. For dry skin, cream or liquid formula will work best.

• For your highlight to look great, it is very important that you use the right makeup tools. If you are using a cream or a liquid formula, synthetic brushes are the best. For a powder formula, a fantail brush would be the best choice.

• Lighting plays a crucial role while applying any kind of makeup. Opt for natural lighting during the day and softer lighting during the night. This will help your makeup look good.

There you go, ladies, with a little bit of practice, you will definitely nail your highlighting skills.