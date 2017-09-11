Durga Puja Special: Must-have Beauty Buys On Your Radar

Tinted Moisturiser Bid farewell to your usual foundation and pick up a tinted moisturiser. Used much less in quantity than foundation, buying tinted moisturiser is beneficial for the upcoming Durga Puja because it has a better hydrating capacity. Pick up a tinted moisturiser based on your skin's complexion. And once you apply this, please do not use a foundation as that will be major make-up blunder. To ensure your skin is nourished yet even toned for make-up this Durga Puja, do buy a tinted moisturiser.

Dry Shampoo Durga Puja is indeed hectic and run for five days. Your hair will surely give up in the middle and you don't have time for a hair wash amidst the puja. Don't worry, as all online and offline make-up stores now offer a wide range of dry shampoos. In fact, dry shampoos now come in different sizes and different types to better suit different hair types. Pick up a dry shampoo that caters to your hair problems and helps you carry a grand hairstyle all though the Durga Puja. Please note, dry shampoo should be applied only to the roots of the hair.

Micellar Water Well, your hectic Durga Puja schedule might be tough on your face. At the end of the day, you won't have the energy to pamper your skin. Here is one solution that can save your skin during the puja days. Buy a bottle of micellar water and at the end of the day wash your face and wipe it off with this special kind of skincare product. This, at the same time, cleanses, tones and moisturises your skin and can be applied on all skin types.

Sheet Mask Exactly like your hair, your face might also give up during Durga Puja. To appear vibrant and glamorous, buy a pack of sheet masks. Though you have to spend little extra time to let this react on your face, once you apply it and pull it off, your face will have its own glow. When using sheet masks, avoid talking or any facial activity as it will harm the facial muscles. Sheet masks should be used on a clean, dry face early in the morning before you go out to worship the goddess.

Eye Primer, Cream And Base All women own eye make-up and the list ends at kohl, eyeliner and mascara. This Durga Puja go beyond these three products and prepare extra nourishing eye make-up kits with an eye primer, a cream and a base. The eye primer and base have to be applied before the eye make-up so that it lasts long. The eye cream has to be applied at the end of the day during moisturising so that the thinnest layer of your skin is well nourished and all set for a good night's sleep.

Body Polishing Kit Start your Durga Puja this year with a good body polishing kit. A body polishing kit consists of an exfoliator and pack. The advantage of getting a body polishing kit is, it is applied all over your body and not face. Usually, lot of taking care happens on the face and not on the body. With a body polishing kit, get extra glamorous this Durga Puja. It's will not be only your face but your body will also exert an ultra glow on all five days of the puja, when you use a body polishing kit.

PedEgg One compulsory problem men and women face every year during Durga Puja is tired and dirty feet. On all days of the puja, end your day with a pampering pedicure session. This time, do your pedicure with a PedEgg that helps get rid of all dead cells and skin faster, providing extra relief to the feet. You won't need it on all days of the puja as the effects of using a PedEgg once lasts for months.