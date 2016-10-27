Perfect Your White Eyeliner With These Five Amazing Hacks

An Indian beauty has always been characterized by dark eyes that are dabbed in kajal or kohl. While there is nothing wrong in opting for a black eye pencil or a black eyeliner, the fact is that the global makeup scene has progressed by leaps and bounds.

These days, white eyeliner is an impeccable part of any global makeup kit. However, most Indian women are of the belief that white eyeliner will not complement their skin tone. This is far from being true. In reality, just like the colour black goes with all skin tones, white is also equally universal.

One just needs to know how to use the colour and apply the eyeliner to highlight their strengths and hide the flaws. Speaking of the usage of the white eyeliner, it is interesting to note that the usage goes way beyond that of sheer under-eye application.

This article explores five amazing hacks (including those intended to make your lips appear bigger). Thus, irrespective of what your take on the white eyeliner is, take out time to read this article. At the end of it, I am confident that you will be heading to the nearest cosmetic store to grab the white eyeliner and allow it to work its magic on you, thus paving the way for a more radiant and youthful you.

1. Line Your Waterline

A simple straight line on your waterline makes your eyes appear bigger than what they actually are. This makes it all the way more suitable for Indians and people of the Oriental origin. If you do not have a fair skin tone, one way in which you can use your white eyeliner is to team it up with your conventional black eyeliner.

To do so, all that you have to do is line your upper lash line with a black eyeliner ad then fill the waterline with a white pencil. If you want to take this a step further, you can create a balanced and subtle look by using a combination of black and white eyeliner on your lower lid's waterline.

Doing this will not just make you appear fresh and more interested in what is going around you, but it will also make you look younger than what you actually are.

2. Inner Corner Pop

This is pretty easy to pull off. All that you have to do here is to trace the white eyeliner in the V of your eyes. For your normal day at work, a single bold stroke should suffice. What this does is, it makes you look less tired and gives an instant pop to your eyes. If you feel that your eyes are looking excessively dull, you can smudge the eyeliner and blend it with your skin (in the area that is near your tear ducts), instead of opting for a single bold stroke.

This simple hack is very efficient in masking the tiredness in your eyes and can be pulled off by people of all age groups. Another highlight of this hack is the fact that it is suitable for women of all the different skin tones.

3. Eyeshadow Pop

In order to use your white eyeliner as an eyeshadow pop, all that you have to do is to apply the eyeliner all over your upper eyelid area. Once that is done, use a stiff eyeshadow brush to softly blend it out for an even distribution of the product. In the absence of an eyeshadow brush, you can even opt for the usage of your ring finger. Once that is done and the eyeliner is blended properly, you can go for your favourite eyeshadow to create an instant pop of colour.

Having the white base (all thanks to the white eyeliner that you have blended so well), it will ensure that the makeup products that you apply on top of it last longer and you do not have to run to the rest room for frequent touch-ups. This is particularly useful if you are opting for an eyeshadow that has a glossy and shiny finish.

4. Brow Bone Lift

Another use of the white eyeliner that not many people are familiar with is that of a brow lift. Doing so is very easy, as all that you have to do is trace the shape of your natural eyebrows. Alternatively, you can also softly apply the same from just below the highest point in the brow bone to the highest point under your eyes. Make sure that in such a case the transition is smooth.

For a more intense look (something that is more dramatic and one that you would like to carry to a night event), you can use your white eyeliner to make a line from the point where your natural brow begins that is the part where your eyebrow arch starts and goes all the way to where the same ends. This simple trick will go a long way in lifting your eyes. Another plus point of this hack is the fact that it is suitable for all skin tones and on women of all age groups.

5. Eyeliner For The Lips

This is especially suited for people who have smaller lips. To use your white eyeliner in order to make your lips appear bigger, all that you have to do is apply a small quantity of the same to the top of the most cupid bow area. This highlights the lips and make them appear bigger and brighter than what they actually are.

The only thing that must be noted here is the fact that the bending of the eyeliner with the skin should be smooth. If such a thing does not happen, it will not only make the lips stand out in a way that was not intended to, but it will also give you an unflattering and over makeup look that is definitely not desirable.