LFW W/F 2019 Day 3: Pooja Hegde Bedazzled Us As She Walked The Ramp

This edition of Lakme Fashion Week isn't anything less than a fairytale straight out of our dreams. And why wouldn't it be when our B-town divas have been mesmerising us on and off the ramp all through this week. The stunning actress Pooja Hegde walked the ramp on the third day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. She graced the runway for the designer Jayanti Reddy who displayed her collection Benares & Beyond at the event.

Pooja wore a stunning purple lehenga engraved in exotic silver designs and she looked quite mesmerising. She accessorised her outfit with a chunky green ruby choker necklace that was a great addition to her look. With a plunging neckline and the dupatta pinned to perfection at her wrists, the whole look was dazzling.

But, what was more dazzling was the make-up. Her make-up blended seamlessly with the entire ensemble. She wore a neutral make-up brushed with some stunning silver highlighter. Blushed cheeks, soft smokey eyes and a nude beige lip finished off her look.

Talking about her hair at the event, she wore her hair down in voluminous loose waves that fell perfectly over her shoulder making the whole look seem fuller and richer.

Well, everything about this look is amazing. It's a big thumbs up from us! What doyou think? Did you like her look as much as we do? Tell us in the comment section below.