Why Won’t Your Hair Grow Past A Certain Length?

Split Ends "Getting frequent trims aid hair growth". How many times have you heard this advice? We bet many times. Well, it's a piece of great advice once you understand the logic behind it. Split ends are one of the major reasons for stunted hair growth. The tell-all sign of hair damage, split ends effectively stops the hair growth. It can be the reason for your hair not growing past a certain length. Check your hair for split ends. Regular trimming the hair is the best way to treat split ends and boost hair growth. Trim your hair every six to eight weeks to see results.

Excessive Use Of Heat Styling Products Heat styling products have made our lives easier. They make our hair look good and manageable. And then we start using these every day without taking proper measures to combat the damage they do to our hair and this results in impeded hair growth. Limit the use of heat styling products. And whenever you do use them, make sure that you apply a heat protectant before using them and take the necessary measures to maintain your hair health.

Chemical Build Up On Your Scalp If you think your scalp health does not count when it comes to hair growth, you are so wrong. The hair grows from the scalp and for healthy hair growth, it is important for the scalp to be clean and healthy. The innumerable products we use, however, might be adding chemical build up on your scalp and that hampers your hair growth. From the shampoos to the serums and hair creams, every hair product is infused with chemicals. Avoid using too many hair products and go au natural if you can.

Genetic There are certain things you can not beat and your genetics is one of them. Have you noticed your mother or any of your elders having the same issue that you face? Well, there is a high chance that the issue is genetic. Our hair has a certain cycle of growth and thanks to your genetics the hair length you have is the maximum length that you can achieve. After that certain length, all you can do is style them in different ways.

Your Diet Is Insufficient Your diet plays a major role in determining the length and quality of your hair. For long, thick and lustrous hair, you need a diet rich in vitamins, proteins, omega-3 fatty acids and minerals such as zinc, iron and iodine. Lack of a nutritious diet is largely the reason for your stunted hair growth. And if you want to fix the issue, you might want to fix your diet first.

Exorbitant Hair Breakage It is natural for us to experience a little bit of hair fall every day. Experts say that it is normal to lose up to 100 hair per day. More than that and it becomes an issue. That means you hair can endure a small amount of damage as its rejuvenating capacity is more than that. But if you experience extensive hair breakage and damage, at a rate more than you hair revives, it causes our hair growth to stop. So, take measures to combat the issue of hair breakage.