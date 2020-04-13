Scalp Brushing: What You Need To Know Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

It is true what they say, to tackle an issue you must to get to the roots. In the case of your hair, you can do it quite literally!

Scalp brushing is a method for taking proper care of your hair that has just recently become this hottest new trend so much so that we have specific 'scalp brushes' to do the task. As self-explanatory as the term seems, the benefits of scalp brushing are far more complex and rewarding than you would think. And today, we are sharing all that you need to know about this simple yet effective hair care technique.

What Is Scalp Brushing?

There are very few of us (if any) who can escape the dread of hair fall and dandruff. And fewer are the options we have to revert the damage done to our tresses. Scalp brushing might be just what we were looking for. Studies have shown that massaging the scalp results in increased hair thickness and appearacne [1]. Scalp brushing is a simple and genius technique to brush your scalp using a small brush that focuses on the fair follicles to primarily evenly distribute the natural oil produced by the scalp all over and in doing so also stimulate the hair follicles to boost hair growth. Luckily, it is not all that scalp brushing does.

What exactly does it do? Let's find out!

Benefits Of Scalp Brushing

Distributes the sebum

The first and the most obvious benefit of scalp brushing is the even distribution of sebum all over the scalp. Sebum is natural oil produced by the scalp that serves three purposes- moisturise the scalp, protect it and nourish the hair. However, oftentimes, the sebum does not reach the ends of your hair or throughout your scalp for that matter. Use a scalp brush regularly will help tackle this issue.

Distributes the hair care products

If you have super-thick hair, applying the shampoo can be a task. The ideal wat to shampoo the hair is to massage the hair for a few minutes to make sure that your hair and scalp are cleansed thoroughly. But, we don't always do it effectively. And over time we see visible signs of hair damage. Scalp brushing will help you distribute your shampoo evenly and close to the roots and thus cleanse your hair and scalp thoroughly.[2]

Boosts hair growth

Massaging the scalp stimulates hair growth. And this is one of the major benefits of scalp brushing. Brushing the scalp boosts the blood circulation in the scalp and stimulates the hair follicles to improve hair growth.

A great tool against dandruff

Not only does it boost blood circulation, but scalp brushing also helps to remove the dirt and impurities from the scalp. And because it also helps to distribute the sebum evenly all over the scalp, you will see a noticeable reduction in dandruff. If you are struggling with itchy scalp, scalp brushing can also give you a great amount of relief.

Cleaner scalp

Using a ton of hair products is nothing new. From the different shampoos to oils and serums, we expose our scalp to a lot of chemicals. Combine this with the dirt and pollution our scalp comes in contact with every day, there is a lot of build-up on the scalp. Massaging the scalp will remove all the build-up and cleanse your scalp thoroughly.

Better penetration of products

A cleaner scalp is not only good for providing you with some relief but also means that the products (haircare) you would use on the scalp would have better penetration and thus offer better results. Additionally, you would not have to use too much product. A little product will do the intended task and give you the results you seek.

Stress buster

Remember the relaxing and soothing feeling after a great hair massage. Yep. A scalp brush gives you that relaxation and so much more. Studies have shown that scalp massage regulates your blood pressure, heart and stress hormones.[3]

Scalp brushing, therefore, is a stress-buster and a solution to many of your hair problems all at once.

How To Do Scalp Brushing

There are two ways to do scalp brushing. For each of these, you need a specific brush, known as scalp brush. While ideally, a scalp brush has a battery-operated massager infused in it, you can always go for the regular brush to get most, if not all the benefits of scalp brushing. The scalp brush is a small and round brush with thick and small plastic bristles. It is not as densely-packed as your regular hairbrush. This ensures that your hair does not become a tangled mess by the time you are done scalp brushing.

Dry brushing

Dry brushing is primarily done to boost blood circulation in the scalp to improve hair growth and remove dandruff. Here is how you do it.

Comb through your hair to remove any knots and tangles.

Use the scalp brush to massage your scalp for 3-5 minutes. Make sure to be gentle and reach every corner of your scalp.

Once you are done, comb through your hair again to remove any tangles.

Wet brushing

Wet brushing helps to distribute the products in your hair apart from boosting hair growth. Scalp shampoo brush is ideally used to do wet scalp brushing. Here is how it is done.

Wet your hair and apply the shampoo on your scalp and hair.

Use the scalp brush to massage all over your scalp for about 3-5 minutes.

Leave the product on your head for another 5 minutes.

Again, massage your scalp gently with the scalp brush and rinse your hair thoroughly.

To Conclude...

Scalp brushing is a great way to improve your hair growth. But, if not done with caution, it can easily turn out to be a nightmare for your hair. Remember, tangles are the enemies of your hair. If you do in too harsh with the brush, your hair can get easily tangled up. Do not use any other hairbrush than the scalp brush to do scalp brushing.

For those with sensitive skin, be careful and gentle so as not to damage your scalp and your hair.