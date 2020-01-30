9 Amazing Hair Care Tips To Get Shiny Hair

Switch To Hair-Friendly Shampoos The shampoos we use are infused with chemicals. And regular use of these chemicals(which we do!) can damage your hair. Opt for paraben-free and sulphate-free shampoos. These are amazing cleansing and foaming agents, but over time they leave your hair without bounce and lustre. You can opt for natural and organic shampoos instead.

Get Familiar With Apple Cider Rinse Apple cider vinegar rinse is a great way to nourish your scalp and hair. Your hair loses its lustre due to the damage done to the hair cuticles. By flattening the hair cuticles, apple cider vinegar brings that lustre back. It also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that remove any left-over product and wards off harmful dandruff-causing bacteria. Dilute a tbsp of apple cider vinegar with a cup of water. After washing your hair, rinse your scalp with this diluted solution. Leave it on for a few seconds. Give it a final rinse with cold water and you are done.

Give A Gap Between The Washes How often do you wash your hair? Is it every day or every alternate day? If yes, there lies the reason for your dull and dry hair. Overwashing your hair can strip the natural oils of your hair making it dull and damaged. So, give a 2-3 days gap between each wash and watch your hair bounce back to its beautiful self. Also, using hot water on your hair can also strip its natural oils. Use a cold water rinse after every hair wash to seal the hair cuticles and avoid the frizz.

Use A Silk Pillowcase Your hair needs to be hydrated to be healthy. A cotton pillow or pillowcase sucks the natural oils from your hair. These natural oils make your hair smooth and shiny. To prevent your hair from losing that shine, switch to silk or satin pillow or pillowcase that won't strip your hair of its oils.

Use A Heat Protectant Spray There are various heat-styling tools at our disposal that we expose our hair to. From blow dryers, straighteners to curling iron, we use all kinds of tools to style our hair. These damage your hair cuticles leaving your hair dry, frizzy and brittle. To protect your hair from the damage, use a heat protectant spray every time you use these heat-styling products.

Give Your Hair Deep Conditioning Treatment Avoiding conditioner can damage your hair and make it prone to breakage. Conditioning your hair seals the hair cuticles, smoothens your hair and restore its natural shine which you lost. Conditioners also lock the moisture in your hair and add a protective layer on your hair. If you have extremely dull and damaged hair, you can choose the leave-in conditioners. Wash your hair, squeeze the extra water from your hair and give it a nourishment boost with a leave-in conditioner.

Switch Sprays With Oils A shortcut we take to add shine and lustre to our hair is the shimmery hair spray. They instantly add shine and gloss to your hair. But, wait a moment. In the long run, these sprays, infused with chemicals, only damage your hair. So, whether it is to beat frizz, add shine to your hair or style it, switch to hair oils. A great alternative to glossy sprays is argan oil. It improves hair health and adds shine to your hair without making it greasy. Just be careful that you don't apply too much.

Change Your Hair Brush Ditch your normal hairbrush and switch to hairbrush with natural bristles. These brushes are gentle on the hair and distribute the natural oils of your scalp to all over your hair. These hair brushes do not tug on your roots, prevent oils scalp and provide nourishment to all of your hair. However, be sure not to overbrush. Once in the morning and once before you go to bed is enough for your hair.