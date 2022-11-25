Just In
The Six Cardinal Rules Of Haircare
The importance of hair care does not only lie in our appearance, but also in our overall health. Healthy hair allows us to look our best and ensures our hair and scalp is healthy. When it comes to maintaining your hair's health, it is essential to visit a reputable salon and use quality products.
Here are six cardinal rules of hair care that you should follow, no matter the hair type and texture - these six applies to everyone with hair - all the curly, wavy, straight haired guys and girls - this is for you.
The Six Cardinal Rules Of Haircare
Rule 1: Don't let the heat get you down
You should try to refrain from using heat as much as possible. This includes the weekly blow-dry. Let your hair air dry as much as possible and reserve the blow-drying and heat styling for special occasions. Your hair will thank you for it.
Rule 2: Don't be harsh on wet hair
It is important not to go out with soggy hair and air-dry your tresses indoors as much as possible. Wet hair is weaker and less tensile than dry hair, and pollution, dust, and harsh sunlight can disrupt the chemical bonds in your hair and result in severe damage.
Rule 3: Oil well
Oiling is a ritual that is sacred to Indians; however, they take care not to overdo it with oil. Oil, if not washed properly, congeals and clots, forming a greasy layer on the scalp. Be careful not to scrub excessively when trying to remove it.
Rule 4: Keep it simple
Do not wear hairstyles that have too much tension on your scalp, such as tight chignons, high ponytails, or tight updos. Use hair ties that are friendly, non-rubber and don't get tangled in your hair.
Rule 5: Consider switching to silk
Switch out your regular cotton pillowcases for silk pillowcases. Regular cotton pillowcases are rough on your hair, and the friction that occurs while sleeping damages your hair and causes excess frizz. Furthermore, silk pillowcases are also beneficial to your skin. Brownie points!
Rule 6: Take precautions against the sun
Last but not definitely the least - consider investing in a hair product that contains SPF, or wrapping your hair in a scarf or wearing a hat, when you're out and about. Choose protective hairstyles such as buns to keep your hair from becoming damaged.
Take these six seriously and your hair will thank you!
