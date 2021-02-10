Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu’s Stylish And Funky Braided Hairstyle In The Still Picture Is Mind Blowing Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who has given some amazing massive hits and won the hearts of the audience, is all set to take us on a crazy ride with her next forthcoming film titled Looop Lapeta. In the film, she will be portraying the role of a girl named Savi. Recently, the diva shared a still close-up picture from the film, in which she was seen facing sideways and flaunting a funky and stylish braided hairstyle. Her hairdo was cool, quirky, stylish, and eye-catching. So, in this article, we have talked about her hairstyle in detail. Take a look.

So, in the close-up picture, Taapsee Pannu can be seen giving intense expression while facing on the side. Coming directly to her hairstyle, she pulled out a strand from the side, left it open, and tied the remaining highlighted curled locks into a high messy bun. She made use of colourful hair ties to secure and adorn her hair that added funky quotient to her look. Now, from that side loose strand, the Thappad actress created a braid right behind her ear. She adorned her braid with silver rings that added cool quotient.

Taapse captioned her this picture as, 'When was the last time you did something for the first time.....

#BeingSavi #LooopLapeta'. However, few weeks before the actress unveiled the first look of the film, which showed her sitting in a toilet seat, sporting the same hairstyle. She donned a half-sleeved round-collar neon-green tee and black shorts. The Rashmi Rocket actress completed her look with a pair of black shoes that had neon-green lace.

Talking about her film, she wrote, 'Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time

aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai "How did I end up here?" main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. No, not the shit pot, but the shit life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta'.

So, what do you think about this crazy hairstyle of Taapsee Pannu? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram