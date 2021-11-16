How To Take Care Of Your Hair In Winter? 9 Smart Hair Care Hacks By An Expert Hair Care oi-Boldsky Desk

The Winter season has started and it can be really harsh on your hair. Chilling weather makes it often difficult for people to wash their hair frequently. Like skin, hair needs care every day and therefore, it is essential that we remove the accumulated dirt on hair and scalp on a regular basis and therefore, the key is to pay attention when it comes to hair care.

Stay Away From Toxic Chemical Products

Winter means lifeless and dry hair, hair fall, and dandruff and using chemical products or treatments may do more harm than good. Pure, natural and organic ingredients are best when it comes to hair, but not all in the cosmetic industry believe that. Therefore, it is best to stick to home remedies and natural products.

For the sake of your hair and skin, you need to avoid certain toxic ingredients while buying hair care products such as sulphates, mineral oil, parabens, denatured alcohol, synthetic fragrances, formaldehyde, coal tar, silicones, phthalates or Para-Phenylenediamine (PPD).

Five Hair Problems In Winter

1. Dry and lifeless hair that lacks lustre

2. Itchy scalp and issues related to dandruff

3. Hair fall due to absence of natural oils

4. Static Frizz due to lack of moisture in the hair

5. Split ends and tangled hair

Ten Smart Winter Hair Care Tips

Taking care of hair is very important in the winter season. In this season, there should not be any hesitation in hair care. Doing so has an adverse effect on the health of the hair.

Comb Your Hair Carefully: It is common for hair to get tangled in winter and therefore combing it harshly can damage the scalp and hair. It is advisable that you use a wide-tooth comb to brush your hair and gently comb it from the middle of your hair length and work it downwards to reduce the strain on your scalp. This will minimise hair breakage.

It is common for hair to get tangled in winter and therefore combing it harshly can damage the scalp and hair. It is advisable that you use a wide-tooth comb to brush your hair and gently comb it from the middle of your hair length and work it downwards to reduce the strain on your scalp. This will minimise hair breakage. Nourish Your Hair By Oiling Them: It is essential that you moisturise and massage your hair with good hair oil and coconut oil and olive oils can work wonders. You can add neem leaves, curry leaves and Indian gooseberry (amla) too in it. Mixing aloe vera gel in amla juice and applying it to the roots of the hair makes the hair strong and shiny well. Oils penetrate the hair shaft and massage will improve blood circulation and stimulate hair growth.

It is essential that you moisturise and massage your hair with good hair oil and coconut oil and olive oils can work wonders. You can add neem leaves, curry leaves and Indian gooseberry (amla) too in it. Mixing aloe vera gel in amla juice and applying it to the roots of the hair makes the hair strong and shiny well. Oils penetrate the hair shaft and massage will improve blood circulation and stimulate hair growth. Apply Hair Packs: Hair packs make the hair look alive so a natural hair pack will work wonders for your hair in winter. To make a simple hair pack add- olive oil (10 tsp), milk (4 tsp), beetroot paste (1 tsp), honey (1 tsp), lemons (2 tsp), curd (1 tsp) and eggs (2). Gently massage your hair while applying this paste to it and keep it for 2 hours. Then rinse it well with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water. Not only it will remove dandruff, but it will also make your hair extremely soft and silky.

To prevent hair fall, add a little olive oil to egg whites and massage it gently once a week and wash with a mild shampoo. It will strengthen the roots and counter hair fall.

Change The Way You Wash Your Hair: Always remember that hair needs natural oils and therefore, washing it too frequently or washing it once a week won't work. Make it twice a week and use a mild shampoo so that it doesn't strip your hair of natural oils. This will counter dirt accumulation on your scalp and keep it clean as well.

Always remember that hair needs natural oils and therefore, washing it too frequently or washing it once a week won't work. Make it twice a week and use a mild shampoo so that it doesn't strip your hair of natural oils. This will counter dirt accumulation on your scalp and keep it clean as well. Avoid Hot Water Showers: It is hard to resist hot water showers in winter but it also strips your hair of natural oils and moisture making it dry and lifeless. It can further result in flakiness and will make your scalp dry. It is essential that you wash your hair in lukewarm water and blast it with cold water at the ends. This will help you to seal the hair cuticles.

It is hard to resist hot water showers in winter but it also strips your hair of natural oils and moisture making it dry and lifeless. It can further result in flakiness and will make your scalp dry. It is essential that you wash your hair in lukewarm water and blast it with cold water at the ends. This will help you to seal the hair cuticles. Conditioning Your Hair The Right Way: Split ends can be a nightmare in the winters and therefore apart from trimming your hair, you need to condition it as well. Never skip a thick, creamy conditioner in winter. Check if it contains coconut oil, jojoba oil, olive oil or shea butter as they will keep your hair hydrated and happy.

Split ends can be a nightmare in the winters and therefore apart from trimming your hair, you need to condition it as well. Never skip a thick, creamy conditioner in winter. Check if it contains coconut oil, jojoba oil, olive oil or shea butter as they will keep your hair hydrated and happy. Avoid Vigorously Rubbing Your Hair With A Towel: Washing and drying your hair itself can be a mammoth task but you need to do more because it's winter. Because of the cold, leaving your hair wet for long will result in breakage because the hair shaft will expand. Similarly vigorously rubbing your hair with a towel is not advised. Add a microfibre towel to your hair care routine. Use air or a fan to dry your hair before stepping out.

Washing and drying your hair itself can be a mammoth task but you need to do more because it's winter. Because of the cold, leaving your hair wet for long will result in breakage because the hair shaft will expand. Similarly vigorously rubbing your hair with a towel is not advised. Add a microfibre towel to your hair care routine. Use air or a fan to dry your hair before stepping out. Avoid Heat Styling Tools: In winter hair becomes delicate and using heat styling tools can further damage it by making it brittle, which will eventually result in hair breakage. Therefore, dry your hair naturally and avoid blow-drying as much as possible. If you abide by this, your hair will be able to retain its natural texture and moisture.

In winter hair becomes delicate and using heat styling tools can further damage it by making it brittle, which will eventually result in hair breakage. Therefore, dry your hair naturally and avoid blow-drying as much as possible. If you abide by this, your hair will be able to retain its natural texture and moisture. Wear A Hat Or Scarf: Pollution and dust particles can cause huge damage to your hair and make it dry and lifeless. Therefore, it is essential that you cover your hair with a hat or a scarf while stepping out of your home.

Pollution and dust particles can cause huge damage to your hair and make it dry and lifeless. Therefore, it is essential that you cover your hair with a hat or a scarf while stepping out of your home. Healthy Diet For Healthy Hair: Protein-rich foods are healthy for hair and therefore, eating healthy is essential if you want your hair to be healthy. Add vitamin-rich food to your diet as well such as eggs, pumpkins, berries, carrots, beetroots, etc. Also, dairy products, leafy greens, lean protein (meat), omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for your hair and body health.

The article is contributed by Virender Verma (Hair Styling and Educator(Co-Founder Of Masterstroke Salon and Academy)