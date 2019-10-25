Just In
Smoothening Vs Rebonding Vs Keratin Treatment, What Should You Go For?
Want to go for hair treatment and wondering which one to go for? Silky, straight, smooth and manageable hair is what we all want and hair treatments promise to give us that. Hair treatments have become very common these days and with so many options available in the parlours, you ought to be confused. However, the three most popular hair treatments are smoothening, rebonding and keratin treatment.
Taking advice from your friends and family is great but that isn't a great criterion to decide. While your hair ends up straight and sleek with all these three treatments, all of these target specific hair needs and that is how you determine the treatment you want to go for. And if you are also juggling with these three hair treatment options, get familiar with these hair treatments here so that you can go for the treatment of your choice without a doubt.
So, let's delve into what each of these hair treatments entails.
1. Rebonding
Remember the time when poker-straight hair used to be a rage? Everyone wanted straight and sleek hair. And that is the time when rebonding came into its own. This hair technique makes your hair straight. Opted mainly by ladies with curly or wavy hair, this treatment will straighten the hair, reduce the frizz and make your hair manageable.
This treatment targets the natural bonds of your hair that give your hair structure. It, therefore, helps to alter the structure of your hair. Hence the transformation from curly to straight. Heavy chemicals and high heat are used to achieve that result. You won't have to worry about styling your hair every morning. The important thing to note that this treatment is permanent. Your hair will remain straight until the new hair grows. And the noticeable difference between the rebonded hair and the new hair might want you to rethink this treatment.
Tired Of Unmanageable Hair? Here's How Hair Rebonding Can Help!
Here are the pros and cons of rebonding.
Pros
- Silky straight hair
- Less frizz
- Reduces the need to use heat styling products every day
- Lasts long
- Adds shine to your hair
Cons
- Might lead to hair damage
- Can lead to hair loss
- Change the texture of your hair
- Post-maintenance cost is high
2. Smoothening
Smoothening makes your hair silky, smooth and straight. While rebonding gives you poker straight hair that looks treated, smoothening gives your hair a more natural look. This is preferred by the ladies with curly or naturally straight hair.
In this treatment, a formaldehyde solution is applied all over your hair and then locked in place using a flat iron. It doesn't alter the structure of your hair, it re-shapes the hair and therefore is a semi-permanent treatment. For as long as it holds, you are going to have great hair days.
Post Smoothening Hair Care Tips
Let's take a look at the pros and cons of this treatment.
Pros
- Lustrous hair
- Shiny and smooth hair
- Makes it easy to untangle hair.
- Tackles the frizz.
- Reduces the need to use heat on hair.
Cons
- Chemicals used might damage the hair.
- Expensive treatment.
- Could make the hair rough
- Might lead to hair fall
- Can cause scalp and eye irritation
3. Keratin Treatment
If your hair is frizzy to a point of no return, Keratin treatment is what what you need. Proteins are the building blocks of your hair and therefore loss of proteins can damage the hair extensively. And our hair is exposed to chemicals, sun rays, dirt, dust and pollution on a regular basis that can lead to protein loss from hair. keratin is a naturally occurring protein in our hair that is replenished during this treatment.
Keratin treatment conditions and moisturises the hair and make it more manageable. However, it won't make your hair straight like rebinding and smoothening does.
Keratin Hair Treatment: What You Should Know
Let's look at the pros and cons of keratin treatment.
Pros
- Improves hair health.
- Makes the hair voluminous.
- Easy to style and manage the hair.
- Boosts hair growth.
- Makes it easy to untangle hair.
- Reduces the need to use heat styling products.
Cons
- Expensive
- The colour of your hair might change.
- Chemical used can cause irritation.
- High post-maintenance
- Doesn't last very long
The Conclusion
Well, all these treatments tackle different things. If you just want to straighten your hair, go for rebonding.
To smoothen the hair, straighten it and make it easier to manage and style the hair, go for hair smoothening.
If you specifically want to tackle frizzy and damaged hair, a keratin treatment is your best option.
On A Final Note...
In the end, we would like you to note that all these three treatments contain a lot of chemicals that can damage your hair in the long run. The experience differs for every person. The end-results vary depending on the quality, texture and the amount of damage to your hair. So, research well before you go for any treatment.