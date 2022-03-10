On International Wig Day, Actors Of &TV Channel Share The Importance Of Wigs In Costumes Hair Care oi-Boldsky Desk

We often see actors getting into the characters' skin through makeup, costumes, jewellery, mannerism, prosthetics, dialogues, and much more in the entertainment industry. But there is another aspect that plays a significant role - which is the hairdo! And to rock that hair look, wigs plays an important role and have been an integral part of many iconic TV and movie costumes.

On International Wig Day, the actors of &TV channel talk about the wigs and their functions in an actor's life and costumes. These include Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai), Yogesh Tripathi (Happu, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) and Farhana Fatema (Shanti Mishra, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?).

Farhana Fatema from &TV's Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, "I love wearing wigs and experimenting with my hair. There is always something exciting in our show, especially when it comes to a look change. I completely enjoy the entire experience. Speaking of which, we had to spot short hair - the Bob cut hairstyle recently in our episodes of Chotti Chor. So, we wore a wig, and I was on cloud nine when someone noted the similarities between my look and Anushka Sharma's haircut. Anushka is one of my favourite Bollywood actors. I was so thrilled when compared to her. I took many selfies with that bob-cut wig and posted reels on my Instagram as well. I loved the look so much that it was difficult to take my eyes off me. So, I still have that wig in my makeup room".

Yogesh Tripathi from &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, "The most important artists' accessories are probably costumes, wigs, and makeup. With my acting and theatre experience, I realised some looks are incomplete without a wig. Sometimes, the wig is the centre of the entire character look. In my show, Happu Ki Ultan, I often disguise myself into several characters, and wigs have played a significant role in completing the look or adding a fun element to the characters' persona. Sometimes, while envisioning a character in a comedy role, the wig does the trick! Although I don't get to experiment much with my hair in real life. However, I thoroughly enjoy experimenting with my look when I essay different characters in my reel life. In a way, I get to see myself in different hairdos! (laughs). I still remember that in one sequence where I played a character while shaking my head, the wig moved a bit and everyone burst out laughing! It took me some time to understand what happened. It was quite funny".

Aasif Sheikh from &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, "The World Book of Records has recognised me for playing more than 300 characters in my show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. With each character comes a different look. To make my audience laugh, I must look different and funny every time, and the wig plays a significant role. Makeup and costumes are crucial to developing a character, whereas a wig adds a flavour to complete the look. In my most recent track, in which I have donned the look of a woman named Chalu Chikni Chachi, I wore a grey-coloured bob cut wig, without which the look would have been fragmented. Every time I played a woman in the show, the wig helped me look like one. My other looks, such as Angrezi jailor, Beggar, Bella Donna, Joker, Shehansha, and others, would not have been complete without wigs. Shooting with wigs can sometimes be difficult since you must wear them for a long time, and sometimes mishaps happen because you forget the exact positioning (laughs). However, having used them regularly, I believe wigs play a vital role in an actor's life. And, interestingly, a day is dedicated to celebrating them".

