Mango For Hair: Is It Good? 2 Quick And Easy DIY Hair Packs

Easily one of the most delicious and nutrient-dense fruits, mangoes are one of the most loved fruits. Also known as the king of fruits, mangoes are not just famous for their taste and vibrant colours but also for the abundance of health benefits it possesses.

Mangoes are rich in protein, fibres, vitamin C, vitamin A, folic acid, vitamin B-6, vitamin K and potassium. These fruits help reduce the risk of lifestyle-related health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. It also promotes a healthy complexion and hair, increases energy, and helps maintain a healthy weight.

Today, we will look at the beauty benefits of mangoes - how mangoes can benefit your hair and two DIY mango hair mask recipes.

Mangoes For Hair: Benefits And DIY Hair Packs

As a source of vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and antioxidants, mangoes are incredibly beneficial to the health of your hair. The average medium-sized mango contains 1 gram of protein, vitamin c, vitamin a, folate, potassium, vitamin b6, vitamin k, calcium, copper, and 0.5 grams of fat - all of these nutrients contribute significantly to healthy hair growth.

Mangoes contain antioxidants such as mangiferin, terpenoids and polyphenols, protecting hair from free radical damage. In addition, phytochemicals such as gallotannins are also known to contribute to the health of your hair. Moreover, mangoes contain pectin, which is beneficial for maintaining a healthy scalp [1][2].

Here are some of the proven benefits of mango for hair:

Promotes hair growth [3]

Acts as a moisturizer [4]

Treats dandruff [5]

Prevents hair thinning and split ends [6]

DIY Mango Hair Packs

1. Mango + Olive oil pack

With only two ingredients necessary for this easy hair mask, you can save time and money while achieving smooth, silky hair without visiting the salon.

In a blender, combine two tablespoons of olive oil with the pulp of one mango. Apply this to the length of your hair, wait for 30 minutes, and then wash it off.

2. Mango + Aloe vera pack

If you suffer from damaged hair or split ends, this hair pack can be beneficial.

Combine one mango with aloe vera gel for this hair pack and one tablespoon of castor oil. Blend the ingredients and apply them to the scalp and length of your hair. Wash your hair with shampoo after one hour.

