Lady Gaga’s Crown Braid Hairstyle At The Inauguration Is Chic But It Has A Hidden Detail That Is Unmissable!

The American singer, songwriter, and actress Lady Gaga is often seen making headlines with her chic hairstyles and beauty looks. The diva can nail any look like a piece of cake and her past looks have been a proof of it. She may wear a subtle and simple look at one event while on the other event, you may find her flaunting an absolutely different and extra-ordinary look, be it on makeup front or hairstyle. So, it's actually difficult to predict what look she is going to sport at any event.

Recently, an inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was held, where Lady Gaga made a bold statement with her dazzling OTT hairdo. She sported an extremely different, unusual, and striking crown braid hairstyle that looked super stylish. Her chic hairstyle was definitely eye-catching but there was also a hidden detail at the back of her hairdo that is totally unmissable! So, read the full article as we decode Gaga's amazing hairstyle and reveal the hidden point.

So, Lady Gaga arrived at the ceremony flaunting her romantic hairdo that caught everyone's attention. Her hair was platinum blonde in colour and she sported mid-partition look. A Star Is Born actress braided her hair from both the sides and pinned it up like a braided headband. The thick braid on the top of her head looked like a crown and that's why it's named crown braid hairstyle. What was more interesting about her crown braid was that it had a black ribbon intertwined that contrasted with her platinum hair and upped the style quotient.

After weaving the black ribbon to her braid, she secured the crown by tying a knot at the back of her head. Well, now that when her hairstyle stole the limelight, there was still a hidden detail in her hairdo that made her hairstyle look even more beautiful. At the back of her head near the nape of her neck, she wore two pretty red flowers,that made us go wow. Lastly, Gaga let loose few strands of her hair to softly frame her face.

On the make-up front, she kept her base flawless and slightly contoured and highlighted her face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink eye shadow, pink blush, and bright red lipstick, spruced up her look. Coming to her outfit, the actress wore a custom navy Schiaparelli Haute Couture jacket and red skirt ensemble, which was designed Daniel Roseberry.

Pic Credits: Schiaparelli's Instagram