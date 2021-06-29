Aly Goni’s Braided Hairstyle Is So Stylish That The Men With Long Hair Would Totally Get Obsessed By It Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Aly Goni is one of the most stylish actors we have in the Indian Television industry. Be it with his outfits or with his hairstyle, he always steals everyone's attention with his dapper looks and cool style. The Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor loves to experiment with his hair and we have seen him flaunting multiple cool hairstyles in the past few months. However, his latest hairstyle is setting the major trend in the town for all the men with long hair. If you visit his Instagram page, you'll find him sporting a super cool braid hairstyle in the few latest posts. We loved his hairstyle and can't stop gushing over it. So, let us take a closer look at it and discuss it in detail.

So, Aly Goni rocked the new hairstyle and it screamed major hair goals. Since he had long hair, this hairstyle could be easily made and if you want to copy it, you should have a bit longer hair than usual. He divided his hair from the front into five to six equal parts. Starting from the centre, he made a thin neat three-strand braid and kept braiding it all the way back, till the crown part. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant repeated the same steps and made the same braids from the other sections of his hair too. Once his multiple braids got ready, he formed a stylish knot on the top of his head.

The braids looked super chic on him while the trimmed sides upped the stylish quotient. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant's this amazing hairstyle, teamed it with moustache and stubble beard, spruced up his dapper avatar.

Recently, Aly Goni also shared a few pictures with Jasmin Bhasin, wishing her birthday. He was seen sporting the same hairstyle on those pictures too. He wrote a heartfelt note for her that said, 'Sometimes I look at u and I wonder how I got to be so damn luckyyy ❤️ I don't have words to describe what all u have done for me.. I just want to say thank u and I promise to be by ur side always, no matter what❤️ Best friend for life 🤞🏼 god blesss u and stay happy always love u so much ❤️ happy birthday'.

We absolutely loved his ultra-cool hairstyle of Aly Goni and we're sure once you wear it, you're truly going to get obsessed with it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aly Goni's Instagram

Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 17:00 [IST]