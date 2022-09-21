Janhvi Kapoor Haircare Tips: Simple DIY Hair Oil For Luscious Locks Hair Care oi-Amritha K

With her luscious thick hair, her perfect pout, and even her glowing skin, Janhvi Kapoor's a total babe! The way she takes care of her skin is minimalistic, even though she loves to play around with her highlighter and make fun and bold makeup looks.

She uses homemade masks and oils and overcompensates all the chemicals and products she uses at work with healthier, cleaner ones.

Janhvi Kapoor Haircare: DIY Hair Oil

Getting hair massages as a child was a non-negotiable staple in Indian households, and that was no different for Janhvi Kapoor too. "[Mom] would make our hair oil at home with dried flowers and amla, and she'd make sure she gave me and Khushi an oil massage every three days," she recalls.

Ingredients

Amla - 10-15 (for amla juice).

Dried flowers like hibiscus, rose, jasmine etc.

Almond oil.

Directions

Put the dried flowers in some almond oil and heat it up.

Add some fresh amla juice.

To absorb it best, use your fingertips to massage this into your scalp in a circular motion.

Amla oil is extracted from the amla fruit. It helps nourish your scalp, tackles different hair issues, and rejuvenate your hair. Also, amla oil contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Experts point out that amla may reduce inflammation of the scalp and, as a consequence, curb oil production since it soaks up all excess oil on the scalp and conditions it. Due to its antibacterial properties, amla oil may help prevent dandruff and scalp itching [1][2].

In addition to being a powerful antioxidant, almond oil is also known to repair damaged hair. Additionally, almond oil contains biotin, which is necessary for your hair's growth [3].

The beaut also does other DIY haircare. "I put a lot of food in my hair-eggs, beer, and methi," she says.

