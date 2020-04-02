How To Wash Curly Hair To Keep Them Beautiful And Bouncy Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Curly hair is one that is a boon and bane to have at the same time. While the rich curls, the texture, the volume and the bounce tempt us, it is easily the most difficult hair type to manage. No matter how much you try.

Curly hair is prone to hair breakage, frizziness and split ends. And those who have curly hair will vouch that you don't need to do much to inflict the damage on your textured tresses. When it comes to curly hair, even the regular act of washing your hair can get tricky. Do it too much in the wrong way and you destroy your hair. Do it too little and your hair is damaged by the lack of care.

Despite all that, the curly hair divas would not trade their hair for anything. So, why not learn how to manage your tresses to keep it bold, bouncy and beautiful. Today, we will learn about how to wash curly hair and how often to do it.

How To Wash Curly Hair

If you want to maintain the health of your curls, the first step is to wash them right. You have got to use the right products (sulphate-free cleansing shampoo) to do the job and you absolutely do not rush into washing your hair.

Start with detangling your hair before the wash. Use a detangler brush to do that. Section your hair and get rid of any knots and tangles.

Next, start with cleansing the scalp. That is where all the build-up oil and impurities are. Do not tug your hair and pull them up. After you cleanse the scalp, section your hair and apply the shampoo to each section moving from bottom to top for a more thorough cleansing.

After you are done shampooing, squeeze the excess water out and apply a generous amount of conditioner on your tresses. Remember to keep the conditioner away from the scalp.

After about a minute, rinse off the conditioner and dry your hair using an old t-shirt. And that is it.

How Often To Wash Curly Hair

Before we move to how often to wash curly hair, let's understand how it works. Our scalp produces a natural oil called sebum that is meant to protect and moisturise our scalp. With the thick texture of curly hair, the oil does not get disturbed all over the hair as it would if you have straight hair. As a result, you think the hair does not need washing. But, as the oil does not spread, it builds up close to your scalp along with the dirt and impurities and leads to hair issues like itchy scalp and dandruff.

Coming back to how often to wash curly hair, it is advised to do it once a week if you have thick curly hair. However, if your hair is exposed to dirt and pollution you might want to wash the hair twice a week or whenever you feel they need washing.

If you have extremely fine curly hair, wash your hair every alternate day as fine hair tends to get dirty quite often and the oil is distributed quickly.

If you have medium-thick curly hair, wash your hair 2-3 times in a week.