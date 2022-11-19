Just In
- 6 min ago Dattatreya Mantras: Chant These 14 Mantras To Get Rid Of Specific Problems
- 56 min ago Priyanka Chopra’s Chikankari Pantsuit Is The Perfect Reflection Of Power Dressing With Traditional Artistry
- 1 hr ago The Easiest Acne Routine For Everyone Who Can't Stand A 12-Step Routine
- 3 hrs ago Measles Outbreak In Mumbai: Know About The Disease, Its Causes, Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention
Don't Miss
- News Shraddha Walker murder case: CCTV footage shows Aftab carrying bag outside his home
- Sports Neymar knows how to deal pressure: Marquinhos
- Finance Shares Of This Mid Cap Infrastructure Stock Can Jump 54% In Near Term, Anand Rathi Says Buy
- Movies Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Reasons For Marina's Eviction From The House!
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Unveiled At Rider Mania – 7 Shades Revealed – Pre-Bookings Open
- Travel The Rock Of Gibraltar: Pillars of Hercules
- Technology How to Download Your Twitter Archive; Save Tweets and DMs Before Twitter Shuts Down
- Education CLAT Application 2023: Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here
How To Blow Dry Your Hair At Home: A Five-Step Guide People With Straight Hair
Blow-drying your hair can be pretty painful, even with the smallest hair dryers. And most of the time, it doesn't even come out right, and you just give up because now your hands are hurting!
But the fact is, going to the salon to get it done every time you want will blow a hole in your pocket so large it can let a dryer through it.
How To Blow Dry Your Hair At Home: A 5-Step Guide
You might want to use a blow dryer to add some lift and body to straight hair or along your roots since straight hair tends to air-dry pretty straightish already. Here are a few tips:
Step 1: First, spray a heat protectant throughout your hair - if you have thin hair, skip the roots, then wait for your hair to be between 50 and 80 per cent dry before using a hair dryer.
When drying, be sure to work in sections, starting from the bottom and unclipping sections from the top as you go.
Step 2: Hold your round hairbrush vertically and roll it away from your face while rolling it to the ends of your hair.
Step 3: Once the section is dry, re-roll it back up and repeat until it is dry. If your hair does not hold the curl, re-coil the section around the brush and let it set until it is cool.
Step 4: After the section is completely dry, twist your hair as you pull it out instead of unwrapping it from the brush. This will give your hair a nice curl for a bouncy blowout.
Step 5: To add volume and lift at the crown of your head, hold your brush horizontally and lift it straight up while blow-drying the section backwards. Finish by running your fingers through your hair.
And voila! You are all set!
- hair careHow To Blow Dry Curly Hair The Professional Way
- hair careThe Secrets To A Perfect Hair Blow Dry
- hair careHow To Blow Dry Your Hair Right?
- hair careHow To Avoid 5 Common Hair Oiling Mistakes
- hair careDeepika Padukone Haircare Tips: Simple Coconut Oil Massage Is THE Solution For Dry, Weak Hair
- women fashion6 Trendy Hair Accessories To Accentuate Your Hairdo
- hair careFrizzy And Dull Hair? Try These Hair Masks With Only 1 Ingredient
- womenWoman Explains On TikTok Why She Refrains From Shaving Her Armpits, Video Goes Viral
- hair careWhat Is 'Liquid Hair,' And How To Get The Glossy-Shiny Hair At Home
- men fashionKundali Bhagya Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar's Amazing Hair Affair
- skin careTwo-In-One: 7 Quick, Single-Ingredient Masks For Your Hair And Skin
- hair careTea Rinse For Hair: Is It Good For Hair Breakage?