3 Honey-Based Hair Masks For Shiny, Frizz Free Hair
Aside from its natural hydrating, strengthening, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, honey also boosts shine, soothes the scalp, and is good for your hair due to its many benefits.
Research suggests that honey has the ability to promote cellular growth, particularly that of the epithelial skin cells that make up hair follicles and hair ducts on the scalp. Amazing, right?
In addition to promoting new hair growth, honey contains nutrients that boost hair strength and structure, as well as prevent breakage [1].
Honey-Based Hair Masks For Shiny, Frizz-Free Hair
1. Honey And Apple Cider Vinegar
The application of a honey-based mask showed a significant reduction in flakes, irritation, and itchiness in people with seborrheic dermatitis. Besides restoring your skin's natural pH balance, apple cider vinegar also cleanses the scalp and helps remove product build-up and clogged pores.
Ingredients: Raw honey, apple cider vinegar, warm water.
Directions
- Add half a cup of warm water, two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, and three tablespoons of raw honey to a bowl.
- Apply this mix to your scalp and hair and massage it in.
- Let it sit for 30-60 minutes.
- Wash it off with a mild shampoo.
2. Banana, Honey And Olive Oil
The banana will help reduce fizziness and provide vitamins and minerals to your skin, the olive oil will soothe your scalp and cool it down so your hair will be softer and shinier.
Ingredients: Two ripe bananas, a tablespoon of olive oil, and half a cup of raw honey.
Directions
- In a blender, combine all the ingredients and blend until they are a fine paste, removing all banana chunks from the mixture.
- Apply it on your scalp and hair.
- Don't forget to cover your hair with a shower cap.
- After 25 minutes, wash it off with a mild shampoo.
3. Honey And Coconut Oil
Among its many benefits, coconut oil contributes to hair growth and nourishment. It contains a high amount of vitamins and minerals that are essential for the health of hair follicles as well as for the quality and health of hair.
Ingredients: ½ cup coconut oil and ½ cup honey
Directions
- Combine the two ingredients in a bowl
- Apply the mixture to the hair and scalp and massage thoroughly
- Let it remain for 20 minutes
- After rinsing off with cold water, use a mild shampoo to cleanse
- For best results, repeat at least twice a week
Honey has a number of therapeutic properties that can benefit your hair and scalp in a variety of ways, including moisturizing, reducing frizz, restoring shine, and preventing hair loss.
Rather than purchasing a premade mask at a beauty store, or online, you can make your own DIY honey hair mask using a few basic ingredients as mentioned here. You should apply a honey hair mask at least once a week if your hair is dry. If your hair is oily, you should apply it only once a week.
