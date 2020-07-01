Home Remedies For Long Hair Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Do you have long, beautiful air? You do? That is amazing! And how many of you have long hair that is exactly what you imagined them to be? We are guessing not many. When we wish for long hair, we want them to be strong, silky, smooth and healthy. Unfortunately, lack of proper care, stress and exposure to environmental factors like dirt and pollution leave your hair dull and damaged. And let's not forget the fact that long hair is more prone to hair fall and damage.

Long hair demands care and attention. And we don't mean just having a full-proof hair wash schedule. It is much more complicated than that. So, here we are with these 5 amazing home remedies for long hair that will keep your tresses beautiful and strong.

Home Remedies For Long Hair

1. Eggs Eggs are the best source of nourishment for your hair. The proteins present in egg form a protective layer on your hair and stimulate the hair follicles to promote healthy hair growth. [1] What you need 1-2 eggs, depending on the length of your hair Method of use In a bowl, crack open the egg and separate the egg white.

Apply the egg white on the roots and work it down the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 2. Onion Juice The pungent smell of onion might put you off but you have to work around it if you want beautiful hair. If the onion hair oil getting all the love and hype in the market isn't the proof how great onion in for your hair, we do not know what is! Onion juice is proven to promote hair growth. It has antibacterial that keep your scalp clean. Additionally, The sulphur present in onion prevents hair loss. [2] What you need 1 onion

1 tbsp coconut oil Method of use Peel and chop the onion into large chunks.

Blend the onion chunks to get a paste.

Filter this paste through a muslin cloth to get onion juice.

Add coconut oil to it and mix well.

Apply the concoction to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 10 Natural Home Remedies To Treat Hair Loss 3. Apple Cider Rinse Replete with vitamins, minerals and fatty acids, apple cider vinegar removes the build-up in the scalp and restores the pH of your scalp to revitalise your hair and make it soft, smooth and shiny. [3] What you need 1 mug of water

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar Method of use Shampoo your hair as you normally would.

In the mug of water, add the apple cider vinegar to dilute it.

Flip your hair in front of your face and rinse your scalp and hair using the diluted apple cider vinegar solution.

Wait for a minute before giving your hair a final cold water rinse. 4. Coconut Oil Massage Coconut oil has a high affinity for hair proteins, courtesy of lauric acid and penetrates deep into the hair to add nourishment and moisture to your hair leaving them soft, strong and beautiful.[4] Regular coconut oil hair massages provide protection to your hair and keep hair ailments like dandruff, lice and dryness at bay.[5] What you need Coconut Oil, as needed Method of use In a bowl, take the coconut oil and warm it up a bit.

Make sure the oil isn't too hot to burn your scalp.

Apply the warm oil in your roots and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it in for 1-2 hours.

Shampoo your hair as usual. 5. Garlic Concoction Studies have shown that garlic effectively boosts hair growth.[6] Garlic has strong anti-microbial properties that keep your scalp clean and healthy. Garlic contains an active compound called alliin, an amino acid, that converts to allicin when crushed imparting therapeutic properties to garlic. What you need ½ cup of coconut oil

3-4 cloves of garlic Method of use Mince the garlic a bit.

Take the coconut oil in a pan and put it on medium flame.

Add the minced garlic to the oil and bring it to a boil.

Allow the concoction to cool down to room temperature and strain it.

Apply the strained solution to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing it off. Hair Hacks To Promote Faster Hair Growth Tips For Long Hair Apart from these remedies, here are certain tips to keep in mind to enjoy gorgeous tresses. Pay special attention to your scalp. Do not use heavy chemically-infused products that will lead to build-up on your scalp and damage your hair.

Do not wrap your hair tightly post-shower. It tugs in your roots and weakens your hair.

Swap your regular pillow for a silk pillow to prevent loss of moisture.

Do not comb wet hair. Wet hair is weak and easily damaged and combing wet hair triggers hair fall.

Keep a check on your diet. Your hair health is directly proportional to your diet. A healthy diet will give you healthy hair.