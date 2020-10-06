Nurse Your Damaged Hair Tips Back To Health With These Amazing Home Remedies Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

No matter how much we try, we can't run from damaged hair. But have you ever noticed that you suffer the majority of the damage at your tips? Our lifestyle choices, frequent use of harsh shampoo, the various treatments and unhealthy diet can make your tresses extremely dry and damaged. Your hair tips endure most of it and end up looking dull and lifeless.

To beat the damage, you must start by changing these hair-damaging habits. Taking a break from the harsh hair treatments, switching to a mild shampoo, and eating right can go a long way to help your hair. Along with that, you need some moisturisation boost to repair the damaged hair. And what can be better than homemade remedies to give your hair the much-needed nourishment!

Most Common And Overlooked Hair Mistakes That Cause Breakage

Read on to know the best home remedies that you can use to treat the damaged tips of your hair.

1. Coconut Oil And Curry Leaves Coconut oil adds moisture to your dry tresses and replenishes the protein loss to repair damaged hair.[1] Curry leaves is full of antioxidants, protein and beta-carotene, all of which are amazing to revive damaged hair and treat your dead ends.[2] What you need 2 tbsp coconut oil

A handful of curry leaves Method of use In a saucepan, boil the coconut oil with curry leaves for 2-3 minutes until the oil turns brown.

Cut off the heat and allow the mixture to cool down to room temperature.

Strain the mixture and collect it in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and tips of your hair.

Leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off later using a mild shampoo.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for the best result. 2. Avocado And Egg Avocado is rich in omega-3 fatty acid, minerals, vitamins and biotin, all of which nourish and strengthen the damaged tresses to give you smooth and beautiful tresses.[3] Eggs are filled with protein that moisturises the dry ends and revives the damaged tresses.[4] What you need 1 ripe avocado

1 egg Method of use Mash the avocado in a bowl.

Crack open an egg into it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your hair.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy once a week for the best result. 3. Black Tea Rinse Black tea is replete with nutrients that nourish the damaged tresses to make it soft and healthy. Besides, black tea contains caffeine helps to block a hormone, DHT, responsible for hair loss, strengthens the hair roots and boost hair growth.[5] What you need 1-2 black tea bags

A cup of boiling hot water Method of use Place the tea bags in an empty cup.

Pour the boiling water to it.

Let it stew for some time and remove the tea bags.

Allow it to cool down to room temperature. Keep it aside.

Shampoo your hair and squeeze out the excess water.

Pour the black tea rinse on your scalp and hair. Make sure to cover the ends.

Cover your hair with a shower cap to prevent the mess.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using cold water.

Use this remedy once a week for the best result. DIY Olive Oil Hair Masks To Nourish Dry Tresses 4. Yogurt And Olive Oil Lactic acid present on yogurt helps to hydrate the hair while removing the dead skin cells and grime off your scalp to boost hair growth and prevent hair damage. Olive oil is a natural emollient that locks the moisture in your tresses and expedites the process of hair repair.[6] What you need ½ cup yogurt

2 tbsp olive oil

6 drops of essential oil of your choice Method of use Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Keep it aside.

Shampoo your hair and squeeze out the excess water.

Apply the above-obtained mixture to your tresses

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using tepid water.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for the best result. 5. Egg, Olive Oil And Honey This is a great remedy for dry and damaged tresses. While egg helps to give a protein boost to your hair to replenish the damage, olive oil and honey add moisture to your tresses and prevent dry and split ends.[6][7] What you need 3 eggs

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey Method of use Crack open the eggs in a bowl.

Add olive oil and honey to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and all over your hair.

Cover your hair with a shower cap to prevent the mess.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off later using a mild shampoo and cold water.

Use the remedy 1-2 times a week for the best result. 6. Banana Replete with essential vitamins and nutrients, banana helps to hydrate your tresses and improve hair elasticity to heal damaged hair and strengthen the hair roots.[8] What you need 1 ripe banana Method of use Mash the banana into a pulp.

Apply the mashed banana from on your hair from your roots to the tips.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy twice a week for the best result. 7. Apple Cider Vinegar, Olive oil And Egg White Apple cider vinegar helps to balance the pH of the scalp and keep the bacteria away from the scalp to boost hair growth.[9] Olive oil helps to restore moisture to the hair while egg white contains proteins that help to strengthen the hair and promote healthy hair growth.[4][6] What you need 1 tsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp olive oil

3 egg whites Method of use Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your hair, focusing on the tips.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Use this remedy 1-2 times in a week for the best result.