Cannes 2021: Hofit Golan, Leonie Hanne, And Farhana Bodi’s Romantic Bun Hairstyles Are Noteworthy Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Cannes is considered the biggest film festival and so whatever is worn by the celebrities on the red carpet, it surely becomes a style statement. As Cannes 2021 is going on, the celebrities are all out there flaunting gowns that are stunning and hairstyles, which are creative and unique. Recently, we saw Hofit Golan, Leonie Hanne, and Farhana Bodi displaying their effortlessly romantic bun hairstyles and giving us noteworthy style moments. So, let us take a closer look at their spectacular hair buns for inspiration.

Hofit Golan

Hofit Golan graced the red carpet in a light pink multiple ruffled layered gown and looked like a barbie. Just like a doll, her hairstyle was also pretty and cute. Her hair had blonde highlights and it was all tied up into a high messy round-form voluminous bun. The side-strands, framing her face, elevated the look of her hairstyle and she looked lovely. You can team this hairstyle with your wedding gown and for a voluminous look, tease your hair softly and the results will be just phenomenal.

Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne dazzled in a ruffled sea-green ball gown at Cannes red carpet. While her gown was dramatic, her hairstyle was equally elegant and chic. She went for a sleek braided bun hairstyle, that was neat, chic, stylish, and elegant. Leonie parted her hair from the centre and tied her hair back into a low ponytail. From that ponytail, she formed braids and wrapped them around the base, which resulted in an intricately braided low bun. Leonie Hanne's bun hairstyle could be paired with any saree.

Farhana Bodi

Farhana Bodi sizzled in a strapless bright yellow gown, which featured a long trail. However, her hairstyle was quite elegant and simple. She neatly pulled back her tresses and tied it into a simple high bun. To elevate the look of her hairstyle, she took a section of hair and wrapped it around the hair tie. Not just her hairstyle, but her makeup game was also on-point. The smudged black eyeliner and creamy nude lips, enhanced her look and she looked beautiful.

So, what do you think about the bun hairstyles of celebrities? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 18:15 [IST]