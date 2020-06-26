Hair Hacks To Promote Faster Hair Growth

1. Get Regular Trims Chopping off your length when you are trying to grow your hair longer might seem the opposite of what you are trying to achieve, but it truly is one of the quickest ways to grow your hair. This works because you are chopping off the damaged portion of your hair. The split ends and the damaged ends make it difficult for your hair to grow. So, when you cut it off, you are sprinkling life back to your tresses and helping fasten the hair growth process.

2. Wash Your Hair The Right Way For faster hair growth, your hair roots can need all the attention and nourishment they can get. How you shampoo your hair greatly impacts your hair growth. First things first, get an antibacterial shampoo with natural ingredients that keep your scalp clean and free of bacterial and build-up grime. When you wash your hair, make sure to get in there and massage your scalp thoroughly for a deep cleanse. Another important thing is not to overwash. Stick to a hair wash schedule. Wash your hair 2-3 times in a week with a gap of 2-3 days.

3. Condition, Always! If you want healthy, strong and long hair, conditioning your hair is a must. Conditioner forms a protective layer on your hair and prevents it from damage from environmental factors such as dirt, dust and pollution. Additionally, it adds moisture to your tresses. In short, conditioning your hair will not only make your hair smooth and shiny but also help your hair to grow longer.

4. Do Not Wrap Wet Hair One of our biggest mistakes when it comes to hair care is wrapping our hair tightly in a towel right after we shower. Wet hair are vulnerable and wrapping them around tightly tugs on the tresses and leads to hair fall or worse- slow hair growth. So, after you have washed your hair, use a soft towel or an old t-shirt to squeeze out excess water and let your hair air dry. Why Won't Your Hair Grow Past A Certain Length?

5. Oil Your Hair Once A Week Your scalp needs all the nourishment it can get to ensure faster hair growth. When you are in the process of growing your hair longer, pay special attention to your scalp. A hot hair oil massage stimulates your hair follicles and deeply moisturises your scalp to boost hair growth. Give your scalp a hot oil massage twice a week using coconut oil or castor oil. Leave it on for about an hour or overnight to let your scalp absorb the goodness of the oil. This relieves you from stress and makes your hair grow faster.

6. Do Not Brush Wet Hair Have you ever noticed that you experience more hair fall when your hair is wet? When your hair is wet, the roots of your hair are fragile and prone to breakage. By combing wet hair, you are making the matters worse. So, it is best that you refrain from brushing wet hair if you want your hair to grow faster.

7. Say No To Bleach And Hair Colour Experimenting with different hair colours can be quite tempting. Changing your hair colour usually involves bleaching to neutralise your dark hair colour and proceed with the hair colour of your choice. If you did not know it already, bleaching is the worst thing that you can do to your hair. The chemicals present in the bleach destroy your hair roots. Your hair loses its strength and it hampers your plans of growing your hair longer. If you want your hair to grow faster, keep away from hair treatments and colouring your hair.

8. Do Not Use Hot Water For Hair Washing You make your hair vulnerable by using hot water to wash it. As we said above, how you wash your hair matters a great deal when you are trying to grow your hair. A hot water shower or bath might sound extremely relaxing but it sets back your plan of growing your hair longer. The hot water strips the natural oil of your hair, causing your scalp to produce excessive oil that leads to a huge build-up on the scalp preventing hair growth. So, always use lukewarm or cold water to wash your hair if you wish to grow hair faster. Best Hair Oils For Faster Hair Growth That Actually Work!

9. Give Heat-Styling A Break One of the biggest reasons for wanting longer hair is the innumerable ways we can style it. And styling often involves hair straightener or curling wands. Using heat-styling equipments like these damages your hair, makes them dry and stunts your hair growth. Be gentle on your hair if you want them to grow faster and go for hairstyles that do not require the use of hair straighteners and curling rods. We assure you there are plenty of braid and bun hairstyles to choose from.