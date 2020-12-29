Year Ender: Short Hair Goals From Princess Diana Of The Crown And Beth Harmon Of The Queen’s Gambit Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

While long hair looks stunning, short hair has its own perks. It takes a good amount of time, energy, and attention to maintain your long and healthy hair, short hair gives you freedom and saves you from the daily hassle. But the women with short hair also go through a lot of styling problems and confusions. At first, when they get their hair short, they usually keep it simple and well-combed. But later on, when they get bored of the same hairstyle, they have complaint that there aren't much hairstyles that can be done with short hair.

Well, to prove you wrong, we have come up with two amazing ways to style your short hair. And our inspiration are none other than our very favourite celebrities, Emma Corrin aka Princess Diana from The Crown web series and Beth Harmon aka Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queen's Gambit. We have seen the two flaunting their short hair by styling it in the most stunning way. So, let's take a closer look at their hairstyles, which can help you in nailing the similar look and catching all the attention.

Princess Diana From The Crown

Emma Corrin portrayed the role of Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown. In the show, the actress sported short hair, which can be equal to her shoulder-length. Her hair was blonde in colour. Her short hair was cut in many layers and she usually used to part her hair from side and combing it back to give it a perfect shape. While she added soft curls to her layered tresses, her front bangs were perfectly rolled at the back that gave amazing texture. In most of the scenes, Emma Corrin aka Princess Diana was even seen nailing the short hair looks with fancy caps and hats and of course, The Crown.

Beth Harmon From The Queen's Gambit

Anya Taylor Joy played the role of Beth Harmon in the Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit, for which she garnered critical acclaim for her performance. Not just her performance was outstanding, but it was also her short hair look that did not let our eyes go off from her. The actress sported ear-length short hair, which was dyed in golden colour. She side-parted her tresses and kept it straight. But what added stunning quotient to her hairstyle were her outer curls. With the help of curling iron, she curled her hair from the ends to the outer side. Her front bangs were also given a great shape by twisting it from the root and giving it a curly look.

