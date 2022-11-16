Just In
5 Dandruff Myths You Should Know!
Nothing ruins your perfect colour block dress more than a head full of dandruff. Those pesky white flakes are a true menace and can ruin your scalp, your skin and your dress!
Dandruff, characterized by itchy, white flakes of skin on your scalp, can be distracting and embarrassing ngl. It may also cause other symptoms, such as greasy patches on your scalp and tingling sensations.
Getting rid of dandruff requires you to tackle some myths - because there are plenty out there, most of which are misleading and lead us to buy various products that do not deliver the desired results.
5 Dandruff Myths You Should Know
Myth 1: Dandruff affects more men than women
It is both true and false. Dandruff is more prevalent in certain age groups, such as pre-pubertal and teen years, due to changes in hormones and the development of oil glands. For example, males have a higher number of oil glands and a weaker scalp barrier, which makes them more susceptible to the condition [1].
Myth 2: Poor hygiene leads to dandruff
False. According to experts, dandruff has nothing to do with hygiene. It is the result of a series of other factors. It is a normal physiological response of the scalp that occurs when the normal cycle of skin cell turnover is disrupted and there is an increase in cell turnover but a sluggish shedding of dead skin cells [2].
Myth 3: Summer is the only time when dandruff occurs
False. There is no particular season for dandruff. You can also find it in the winter, as we wash our hair less during the winter, causing dead skin cells to accumulate.
Myth 4: Diet, lifestyle, and environment are not factors that affect dandruff
False. Nothing is more false than this! There is no doubt that pollution contributes to the development of dandruff. Chemical pollutants such as hydrocarbons can be absorbed by the scalp and contribute to a build-up of oil on the scalp [3].
You should identify whether your products are worsening your dandruff and avoid them. Avoid fried foods, artificially flavoured foods, excessive sugar, and preservatives. Weather changes can worsen pre-existing dandruff. These reduce the production of sweat. Instead, incorporate fresh fruits, greens, sprouts, cottage cheese, tofu, and at least one green leafy vegetable into your daily diet.
Myth 5: Dandruff can be treated with over-the-counter products
True and false. Picking or scratching your scalp may aggravate shedding. Shampoo regularly, especially if you sweat excessively [4]. Sterilize your combs and hair accessories every week. If your skin is experiencing excessive scaling, pain, sores or red boils, oozing, bleeding, or crusting, you should consult a dermatologist.
