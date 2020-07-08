Just In
5 Incredible Benefits Of Neem For Hair
Neem is a medicinal plant that has been used for thousands of years to cure various health and beauty ailments. Widely known for its antiseptic properties, neem has been extensively used to treat many skin problems. However, you might not know that neem is a powerhouse of an ingredient for your hair as well. In fact, Ayurveda has placed the herb neem along with amla, reetha and shikakai in its ability to you strong, beautiful and shiny hair. With its all-healing effect and promising properties, neem can be used in various forms to benefit your hair and keep the hair ailments at bay.
With all that the neem tree has to offer, it would be unwise to not make good use of this abundant treasure of nature and not take what it has to offer. Continue reading to know the various benefits of neem for your hair.
Benefits Of Neem For Hair
Removes Dandruff
Dandruff is the most common and alarming hair issue that affects most people. Caused by a fungus feeds on sebum, dandruff is an indication of an unhealthy scalp. Neem has strong antibacterial and antifungal properties that curb the fungus, soothes your scalp and makes your scalp dandruff-free. [1]
How to use neem for dandruff
A thick neem paste mixed with curd is the perfect solution for dandruff. Crush a handful of neem leaves to get a paste and add a tablespoon of curd to it. Apply the paste on your scalp and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly and let your hair air dry. Weekly usage of this remedy ensures will ensure best results.
Gets Rid Of Lice
Lice are tiny insects that quickly become the bane of our existence. They feed on the blood drawn from the scalp and can cause itching, irritation and worse- hair loss. Neem is an effective solution for head lice. Neem extracts are proven to be a repellant for head lice. It helps to break the life cycle of lice and cleanse the scalp of head lice.[2][3]
How to use neem to remove the head lice
To treat head lice, massage your scalp with neem oil for 3-5 minutes before you go to sleep. Leave it on overnight and wash your hair with a mild shampoo in the morning. With regular usage of this remedy, you should see a reduction and eventual removal of head lice.
Promotes Hair Growth
The build-chemicals and dead skin cells on the scalp, exposure to the harmful rays of the sun, dirt, pollution, and lack of proper care takes a toll on your hair health and results in major hair issues like stunted hair growth and thinning hair. Neem has antifungal and regenerative properties that cleanse the scalp and removes any build-up to stimulate the hair roots and promote hair growth.[4]
How to use neem to promote hair growth
Massage neem oil on your scalp for a few minutes. Leave it on for an hour before washing your hair. The neem oil massage is known to improve blood circulation on the scalp and stimulate hair follicles to promote hair growth.
Adds Shine To Your Hair
The frequent use of various heat-styling products and an improper hair care routine can damage the hair cuticles leaving them dull and damaged. The essential fatty acids and antioxidants present in neem fights the hair damage and improves the texture of your hair.[5]
How to use neem
Using neem water to rinse your hair is all you need to do to get a healthy scalp and shiny hair. Boil a handful of neem leaves in water for about 5 minutes. Allow it to cool down before staring the solution. After your hair wash, rinse your hair using this neem water. Wait for a few seconds before giving your hair a final rinse. Once your hair is dry, they will appear bouncy and shiny.
Conditions The Hair
Frizzy hair can be difficult to deal with and the chemical products available in the market seems to make things better only before they get worse. Neem contain vitamin E and fatty acids that form a protective shield on your hair making it soft and smooth. [6]
How to use neem
Apply neem oil to your hair from the roots to the ends. Wrap your hair in a hot towel. After about 20 minutes, shampoo your hair. This is a deep conditioning treatment that allows the neem oil to penetrate deep into your scalp to do its magic.