Ananya Panday’s Top Knot Hairstyle Will Make You Look Adorable In Just 5 Minutes!
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been a true inspiration ever since she joined the industry. With her charming personality and pretty looks, she has won millions of hearts. The actress, who is known for keeping the interest of her fans on social media, is often seen experimenting with her hair and flaunting cute hairstyles. Recently, Ananya turned the cover star for Bazaar India's latest issue and was seen sporting top knot hairstyle in all the pictures. Her hairstyle looked adorable and also, it suited her look very well. So, here's how you can recreate her hairstyle in less than 5 minutes.
What you need
• Hairbrush
• Bobby pins
• Hairtie or hairband
• Setting spray
Steps to follow
• Brush your hair thoroughly with hair brush to avoid knots and tangles in your hair.
• Now, comb back your hair away from your forehead, then take all the hair near the top of your head and tie it into high ponytail. Secure it tightly with hair tie or hair band.
• Divide your ponytail into two equal sized sections.
• Take one section of your hair in each hand and twist them together all the way down.
• Once you reach the end, wrap your twisted hair in a clockwise direction around your hairband.
• Use bobby pins to secure the bun and the left over strands.
• Lastly, apply some hair spray to ensure that everything is set in place and will last till the end of the day.
So, what do you think about this hairstyle of Ananya Panday? Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Pic Credit: Ananya Panday