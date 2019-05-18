Home Remedies Using Banana To Treat Split Ends Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Lack of proper hair care makes your hair dry and brittle and this eventually leads to split ends. With constant exposure to pollution, sunrays and chemicals, maintaining healthy hair has become as difficult as it can be. And trimming your hair all the time isn't a feasible solution at all.

While split ends are almost impossible to treat, natural ingredients work best to replenish your hair and combat the damage done to them. Today, in this article, we'll focus on one such ingredient that can rejuvenate your hair and help to treat split ends - banana.

Banana is a treasure trove of essential nutrients that can give your hair the nourishment it needs. Rich in potassium, vitamins and natural oils, banana helps to keep your hair moisturised and makes it easy to manage your hair.

Furthermore, it helps to improve the hair elasticity to prevent issues like hair breakage and split ends. [1] Not only that, banana also adds shine to your hair and nourishes it to make your hair healthy and strong.

With all these amazing benefits, it would be unwise not to give banana a chance. So here we are, with the best home remedies using banana to treat split ends. Use these at least once a month and you will notice the change in your hair.

1. Banana & Honey

Honey has emollient properties that keep the hair hydrated. Besides, the antioxidant properties of honey protect the hair from damage and condition the hair. [2] This is, therefore, an effective blend to replenish damaged hair.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp honey

Method of use

Ina bowl, mash the banana into a pulp.

To this, add the honey and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture on your hair.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

2. Banana, Egg & Coconut Oil Hair Mask

Egg is a rich source of protein that helps to replenish your hair. [3] Coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair follicles to nourish and repair damaged hair. [4]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 egg

1 tbsp coconut oil

3 tbsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the banana into a pulp.

Crack open egg in another bowl and give it a good whisk.

To the whisked egg, add the mashed banana, coconut oil and honey. Mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your hair, from the roots to the tips.

Cover your hair using a shower cap.

Leave it on for an hour.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

3. Banana, Yogurt & Lemon Hair Mask

Yogurt contains riboflavin and vitamin B 12 that help to replenish the hair and combat hair loss.[5] Besides, the calcium present in yogurt makes the hair strong. Vitamin C present in lemon nourishes your hair and protects it from damage. [5]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp yogurt

Few drops of lemon juice

Few drops of rose water

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the banana into a pulp.

To this, add yogurt and give it a good mix.

Now add a few drops of lemon juice and rose water and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on our hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

4. Banana & Coconut Milk

This blend works wonders to treat the split ends. Coconut milk present in the blend conditions the hair and help to treat dry and damaged hair.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp coconut milk

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the banana into a pulp.

To this, add the coconut milk and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture on your hair.

Cover your hair using a shower cap.

Leave it on for an hour.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

Let it air-dry.

5. Banana & Milk

Milk contains proteins that rejuvenate the hair and condition it to prevent hair damage and promote healthy hair growth. This blend, therefore, helps to treat split ends.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 cup warm milk

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the banana into a pulp.

Add the mashed banana to the cup of warm milk and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your hair.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using warm water.

6. Banana & Papaya

Papaya is a good source of vitamin C that effectively helps to rejuvenate the damaged hair. Besides, the enzyme papain present in papaya conditions the hair and therefore, helps to remove split ends. [6]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2-3 big chunks of ripe papaya

Method of use

Mash the banana into a pulp in a bowl.

In another bowl, mash the papaya into a pulp.

Mix both the mashed ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your hair.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

7. Banana & Olive Oil

Used for hair care since ancient times, olive oil keeps the hair moisturised and promotes healthy hair growth. [7]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the banana into a pulp.

Add the olive oil to this and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your hair.

Cover your hair using a shower cap.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

