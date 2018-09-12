What Is Hair Burning & How Does It Help To Treat Split Ends?

With so many hair treatments available in the salons, it is nearly impossible to keep a track of them all. But some techniques and treatments are such that they capture your attention no matter whether they are trending or not. One such treatment is hair burning.

You might wonder what hair burning exactly is and would have a number of questions wondering what it is like to burn your hair, what is its importance, is it harmful, and most importantly how is it done. This article explains in detail the complete process of hair burning, its importance, benefits, and how is it done.

To begin with, first, we need to understand what exactly is the concept of hair burning.

What Is Hair Burning?

Hair burning is a hair treatment method used for treating split ends. Hair burning is a split-end removing technique that originated in Brazil.

Called 'velaterapia,' this hair burning technique uses a lit up candle to burn a twisted section of your hair, thus burning away or trimming the split ends. This technique is also sometimes referred to as candle cutting since it involves using a candle.

Importance Of Hair Burning

Our hair is often exposed to pollution and dirt with other external factors like curling, straightening, or blow drying affecting it. These factors affect our hair in a negative way, making them dull and weak. Sometimes, it also leads to split ends which in turn halts the growth of our hair.

So where does this technique come into the picture? Well, split ends are a major cause of hair fall and damaged hair. Hair burning helps to get rid of split ends and ensures that our hair restores its lustre and shine, making them look healthy.

Is Hair Burning Safe?

It depends! Well, not all treatments are harmful and not all treatments are helpful. It all depends on the type of hair - which again differs from individual to individual.

Although hair burning treatment involves deep conditioning, not many people suggest going for it.

Speaking about hair burning and its usage, Elizabeth Cunnane-Phillips, a trichologist at the Philip Kingsley Clinic at New York City said, "While burning split ends might remove the split in the hair, you are also creating a potential vulnerability to the fibre itself, which results in weaker strands."

The Actual Process Of Hair Burning

Hair burning is not a complex thing. It involves a simple procedure and can be easily performed by a hair stylist.

The hair stylist will wash your hair with a mild shampoo and condition it properly.

The stylist will make small sections of your hair.

The stylist will then take each section one by one and start twisting it. She will also keep combing the hair while twisting it until she reaches the tips.

Once done, she will hold the twisted hair at the tips and brush her fingers on it in the upwards direction, causing some hair to pop out from it, giving it a messy look.

She will then use a lit candle and hold it below the twisted hair and move it back and forth so that it works on the entire length of hair, thus removing split ends and getting rid of damaged hair.

Similarly, she will repeat the same procedure for the other sections of hair until all hair is covered properly.

The hair stylist will then wash your hair with a mild shampoo again and condition it.

Now that you know what hair burning actually is, would you want to give it a try?