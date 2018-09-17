Can Sugar Help In Treating Dandruff?

Accumulation of dead skin cells on the scalp can lead to dandruff and flaky scalp. Another reason for dandruff is the excess oil production on the scalp. Dandruff can also lead to other scalp issues like itching and bleeding of the scalp.
Therefore this issue needs to be dealt with at the right time, to avoid any serious issues. The key step in removing dandruff is exfoliation. Removing the dead skin cells from the scalp regularly can help you get rid of dandruff.
Today we'll be discussing how to treat dandruff using a very common ingredient that can be found in every kitchen, that is, sugar.
Let us see how sugar helps in treating dandruff and dry scalp.
Sugar Scrub
You can use this scrub on your scalp to control the excess oil production on the scalp.
All you need to do is mix some sugar, olive oil and a pinch of salt to make a scrub. Apply this on your scalp and gently massage in a circular motion with your fingertips. Leave it on for an hour or so. Later rinse it off with normal water. This scrub will help you in treating rashes and dandruff on the scalp. You can use this remedy at least once a week for faster results.Sugar Scrub
Sugar And Aloe Vera
Aloe vera is known for its healing properties and it will help in curing dry scalp and dandruff.
Take a fresh aloe vera leaf. Cut the thorns on both the sides and peel off the skin. Scoop out the white gel from it and transfer it to a clean bowl. Now blend sugar to make a fine powder. Add the powdered sugar into the aloe vera gel and mix the ingredients well. Apply this on your scalp and scrub it gently. After 30 minutes rinse it off. This remedy also will also boost hair growth. You can try out this remedy at least once every two weeks.
Sugar With Shampoo
Exfoliation of the scalp is very important to remove the dead skin cells and keep a healthy mane.
This method is very simple. You just need to add a tbsp of sugar to your regular shampoo. Use this mixture to shampoo your hair. Rinse it off as you would do regularly. You can repeat this once in a week for better results.
Sugar And Essential Oil
You can make another homemade scrub by adding sugar to essential oils. This also helps in leaving a fragrance on your hair and scalp.
You can make this scrub by adding about 8-10 tbsp sugar, 5 tbsp grapeseed oil, 3-4 drops of rosemary oil and lemon essential oil in a bowl. Mix all the ingredients well and massage it on the scalp and hair covering the roots and tips. Keep massaging for a few minutes and leave it on for an hour. Later rinse it off with normal water. Repeat this remedy once every 15 days for faster and better results.
Brown Sugar And Olive Oil
If you are facing chronic dandruff then you can try this remedy.
All you need for this is 2 tbsp of brown sugar and some olive oil. Warm about 2 tbsp of olive oil lightly. Add the sugar to it and mix the ingredients well. Allow the mixture to come to the room temperature and gently massage this on your scalp. Let it stay for 30-45 minutes and rinse it off using normal water.
