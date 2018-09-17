Can Sugar Help In Treating Dandruff?

Accumulation of dead skin cells on the scalp can lead to dandruff and flaky scalp. Another reason for dandruff is the excess oil production on the scalp. Dandruff can also lead to other scalp issues like itching and bleeding of the scalp.

Therefore this issue needs to be dealt with at the right time, to avoid any serious issues. The key step in removing dandruff is exfoliation. Removing the dead skin cells from the scalp regularly can help you get rid of dandruff.

Today we'll be discussing how to treat dandruff using a very common ingredient that can be found in every kitchen, that is, sugar.

Let us see how sugar helps in treating dandruff and dry scalp.