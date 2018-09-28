5 Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Hairstyles That Are Perfect For Any Occasion

Bored of the same old hairstyle? Well, it's time to try something new then. Whenever we plan to give our old boring look a trendy makeover, the first thing that comes to our mind is checking out what is the latest trend, what is it that celebrities, especially our style icons, are up to.
Celebrities have always been an inspiration to many - be it fashion, make-up or hairstyle. Beauty with brains - Sonakshi Sinha has always been a fashion icon and inspiration for many. She has always portrayed herself in a positive way - chose outfits that accentuate her toned body, her on-point make-up, or her hairstyle - she is just perfect!
What makes her stand out is that the Dabangg star has always taken chances - be it her make-up or her hairdo - and she has always excelled in it, don't you think?
Listed below are five amazing Sonakshi Sinha hairstyles that are perfect for any occasion.
The Classy High Bun
If you are a working woman, this is the right hairstyle for you. A perfectly suitable pick for a regular day at work, this hairstyle by Sonakshi Sinha is classy yet subtle. It depicts a sense of seriousness and is quite sharp and neat.
To get this hairstyle, follow the simple steps listed below:
Wash your hair thoroughly and comb it backwards. Before coming your hair, ensure that you detangle it using your fingers.
Comb all the hair backwards and pull it up into a tall ponytail and fasten it with an elastic band.
Now take the ponytail and start twisting it and forming a bun. Once done, fasten it with an elastic band and your look is ready.
Elegant & Subtle Low Back Ponytail
This hairstyle is quite easy to do and can actually make you look prettier. If you want to go for a sharp yet simple look, this is the perfect choice for you. Keep it simple - just like Sonakshi - and pair it up smartly with a winged eye liner and a nude make-up. This hairstyle suits almost all face types. Compliment this amazing hairstyle with a western outfit and you are good to go.
To re-create this hairstyle, follow the steps given below:
Comb your hair just once and bring all your hair back.
Take some shine serum on your palms and apply it all over your hair.
Now pull all your hair back and secure it with an elastic band. Ensure that you have kept your ponytail really low.
Smart & Sassy High Ponytail
A perfect hairstyle for college girls, this hairdo requires minimum effort and is time-saving too. It makes you look smart and confident.
To re-create this hairstyle, follow the simple and easy steps listed below:
Wash your hair thoroughly and air-dry.
Use a shine serum and apply it gently on your hair, but do not overdo it as it might make your hair oily - which you do not want.
Comb your hair backwards and secure it into a high ponytail by tying it up with the help of an elastic band.
Comb your hair at the back and leave it at that.
Loose Messy Curls
Who doesn't love curls? But, there are times when we are not able get these curls perfectly. Does that happen to you too? Well, here's some help! If you too want to get curls just like Sonakshi Sinha in this picture, follow the steps listed below and say hello to a new, beautiful you:
Wash you hair and gently detangle it using your fingers
Apply a non-sticky shine serum for curly hair
Divide your hair into 4 sections.
Now take one section at a time and work on it while you tie other sections with an elastic band.
Now, divide that one section further into very small mini sections. Take one mini section at a time and start curling it. Once done, leave it open. Continue doing this until all your hair is set up nicely into long curls.
Use a hair-setting spray to fix your curls.
Sleek Yet Elegant Straightened Hair With Blunt Bangs
Tired of your same old look and want to give yourself a sleek yet stylish makeover? Try this Sonakshi Sinha inspired hairstyle that you'll absolutely fall in love with!
To re-create this hairstyle, follow the steps mentioned below:
Firstly, you'll need to get a straight haircut with these blunt bangs. Blunt bangs are those which are cut straight across your forehead. They stop right at your eyebrow length.
Once you get this haircut done, wash your hair thoroughly and detangle it gently
Next, comb it and use a hair straightener to straighten your hair.
Also, straighten your bangs too.
Try these amazing hairstyles and give yourself a celebrity-like makeover.
Related Articles
- Worried Of Dark Circles? Try This Amazing DIY Eye Brightening Serum
-
- 3 Easy Ways To Give Your Hair A Protein Boost At Home
- 6 Beauty Hacks That Actually Work!
- Anushka Sharma's Recent Nude Make-up Look Is Just Perfect For Your Next Function
- Is Castor Oil Effective In Treating Scalp Problems?
- This Is The Correct Way To Clean Fake Eyelashes