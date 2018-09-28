5 Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Hairstyles That Are Perfect For Any Occasion

The Classy High Bun If you are a working woman, this is the right hairstyle for you. A perfectly suitable pick for a regular day at work, this hairstyle by Sonakshi Sinha is classy yet subtle. It depicts a sense of seriousness and is quite sharp and neat. To get this hairstyle, follow the simple steps listed below: Wash your hair thoroughly and comb it backwards. Before coming your hair, ensure that you detangle it using your fingers.

Comb all the hair backwards and pull it up into a tall ponytail and fasten it with an elastic band.

Now take the ponytail and start twisting it and forming a bun. Once done, fasten it with an elastic band and your look is ready.

Elegant & Subtle Low Back Ponytail This hairstyle is quite easy to do and can actually make you look prettier. If you want to go for a sharp yet simple look, this is the perfect choice for you. Keep it simple - just like Sonakshi - and pair it up smartly with a winged eye liner and a nude make-up. This hairstyle suits almost all face types. Compliment this amazing hairstyle with a western outfit and you are good to go. To re-create this hairstyle, follow the steps given below: Comb your hair just once and bring all your hair back.

Take some shine serum on your palms and apply it all over your hair.

Now pull all your hair back and secure it with an elastic band. Ensure that you have kept your ponytail really low.

Smart & Sassy High Ponytail A perfect hairstyle for college girls, this hairdo requires minimum effort and is time-saving too. It makes you look smart and confident. To re-create this hairstyle, follow the simple and easy steps listed below: Wash your hair thoroughly and air-dry.

Use a shine serum and apply it gently on your hair, but do not overdo it as it might make your hair oily - which you do not want.

Comb your hair backwards and secure it into a high ponytail by tying it up with the help of an elastic band.

Comb your hair at the back and leave it at that.

Loose Messy Curls Who doesn't love curls? But, there are times when we are not able get these curls perfectly. Does that happen to you too? Well, here's some help! If you too want to get curls just like Sonakshi Sinha in this picture, follow the steps listed below and say hello to a new, beautiful you: Wash you hair and gently detangle it using your fingers

Apply a non-sticky shine serum for curly hair

Divide your hair into 4 sections.

Now take one section at a time and work on it while you tie other sections with an elastic band.

Now, divide that one section further into very small mini sections. Take one mini section at a time and start curling it. Once done, leave it open. Continue doing this until all your hair is set up nicely into long curls.

Use a hair-setting spray to fix your curls.