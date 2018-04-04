Say Goodbye To Hair Fall With These Ayurvedic Remedies

Hair fall, dull and frizzy hair is always a nightmare for all the ladies out there. After all, smooth, silky and healthier hair adds on to one's own personality along with enhancing the beauty.

But due to several reasons like chemical hair treatment, environmental factors such as pollution, over-exposure to the sun, etc., it could also lead to damaged and frizzy hair. This issue is something in common faced by most of the Indian women. But we do not realize that this can be cured if you take care of it properly.

With the right hair care routine in place, your hair too can look soft, silky and luscious. And what if we tell you that you can easily solve your problem through Ayurveda? Yes, you read that right!

Ayurveda is a safe and cost-effective alternative medicine to cure hair loss problems. Ayurvedic home remedies treat hair fall completely if it used in the early stage of hair fall.

Instead of trying various chemical creams, you can try out these ayurvedic home remedies that are cheap and more effective.

Here are some natural ayurvedic ingredients, with which you can attain a long, thick and frizz-free mane sitting back at home.

Bhringraj

Bhringraj is a herb that grows best in moist areas. You'd often find beauty therapists advising you to massage your scalp with bhringraj oil regularly, as it can encourage faster hair growth.

Ingredients:

A few Bhringraj Leaves

Coconut oil

Method:

Get a few bhringraj leaves, dry them in the sun for a couple of days. Put the leaves in a jar of coconut oil. Leave the container out in the sun for another two days. Wait for the oil colour to change to light green. Massage it on scalp and keep it overnight.

Amla (Gooseberry)

Indian gooseberry is filled with multiple minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. It acts like as hair tonic and hair nutrient. It makes your hair stronger, healthier, prevents from graying and is a good conditioner.

Ingredients:

6 tbsp dry amla powder

Water

Method:

In a bowl, combine the ingredients to get a thick, smooth paste. Divide your hair into sections and start applying this paste to your scalp and hair. Leave it in for 30 minutes and then wash off with shampoo. You can try this twice or thrice a week.

Shikakai

Shikakai is often considered a natural alternative to a shampoo. It helps in detangling the hair, reduces dandruff and conditions the hair to make it luscious and manageable.

Ingredients:

5 tbsp dry shikakai powder

1 cup of water

Method:

Mix the ingredients in a jug and then set it aside to be used as a shampoo. Rinse your hair with water and then pour half of the shikakai solution through your hair. Massage your hair for 5 minutes and then rinse with water. Repeat with the remaining shikakai shampoo. You can use this every alternate day for better results.

Brahmi

Besides promoting healthy hair, this ayurvedic herb is also used as a brain tonic, and it can enhance memory, intelligence, concentration and alertness.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp dry brahmi powder

2 tbsp dry amla powder

2 tbsp dry ashwagandha powder

½ cup yogurt

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth paste. Divide your hair into sections and start applying the mixture from the roots to the tips of your hair. Once all of your hair is covered, leave the mixture on for 1 hour. Wash off with lukewarm water and shampoo.

Neem

Since neem leaves consist of natural hair-growing nutrients, using this ingredient will help you to grow your hair.

Ingredients:

A handful of neem leaves

1 cup of water

Method:

Boil the neem leaves in water for 15 minutes and then set it aside to cool. Once the solution is cool, strain the liquid. Collect the neem water in a jug and leave it aside. Wash and condition your hair and pour the neem water through it as a final rinse. Do not rinse your hair any further.

Methi (Fenugreek Seeds)

Methi is a commonly used herb in most households; it is an excellent remedy for hair fall. It is also one of the best solutions for dandruff and is known for its ability to boost scalp health.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp methi

2 tbsp green gram

1 tbsp lemon juice

A handful of curry leaves

Method:

Grind all these ingredients well. One can use this mixture as a shampoo. This is one of the effective home remedies to solve the problem of hair fall. You can use this twice a week for better and faster results.

Reeta (Soap Nuts)

Reeta has wonderful benefits for hair, skin, dandruff and facial complexion. As far as hair is concerned, it is a hair texture promoter, hair cleanser and prevents hair fall by strengthening the hair follicles.

Ingredients:

10-12 reeta

Water

Method:

Take out the nuts from its cover. Crush it and dip into water. Leave it overnight. Strain it and wash your hair with this liquid. Continue it for a month and you will experience amazing difference in your hair.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a well-known ingredient in beauty care. It is also an excellent ingredient for boosting scalp health, reducing hair fall, and promoting hair growth.

Ingredients:

½ cup pure aloe vera gel

3 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp honey

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl to get a consistent mixture. Apply this to your scalp and hair and let it sit for 30 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water and a shampoo. Try this twice a week for better and faster results.