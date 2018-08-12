Is Cucumber Juice Beneficial For Hair?

Problems that affect your hair not just ruin your hair's health and natural beauty but also adversely affect your confidence level. And, in today's time, almost every single person is tackling some of the other hair-related problems.

Issues like hair fall, thinning, split ends, dandruff, dry scalp, etc., have become exceedingly common among people worldwide. And to treat these problems, most people either go for expensive procedures or use commercial hair products that are infused with harsh chemicals.

Both these methods may give you temporary relief from the hair problems but are most likely to cause long-term damage to your hair.

Instead of trying such risky treatments, it is best to try natural treatments that can boost your hair's health and fight off unsettling problems that rob your hair off of its natural beauty.

To carry out natural treatments, you will require home remedies, affordable, safe and easily available, these remedies are worth a try.

Why Is It Essential To Use Home Remedies For Hair Care?

Vitamins and minerals are essential for maintaining hair's health and natural beauty. These compounds can help tackle a wide array of annoying hair problems and make sure that your locks look gorgeous even without any styling. While consumption of food items and fruits that contain such compounds is a natural way to maintain hair's health, there are other potent alternatives to treat your hair with these compounds.

The one we're referring to is topical application of home remedies. Remedies such as olive oil, egg, aloe vera gel, honey and many more are essential for hair's health. These remedies provide key nutrients, vitamins, minerals and powerful antioxidants to the hair. Treating hair with such home remedies is a traditional way to tackle unsightly issues such as hair loss, thinning, dandruff, etc.

While, eggs and olive oil have always been popular for their hair-benefiting properties, in the last few years, natural ingredients such as cucumber juice have also become quite famous as a hair care ingredient.

Is Cucumber Juice Beneficial For Hair?

Yes, cucumber juice is cited to be beneficial for hair. Here is a list of ways in which it can help your hair.

• Cucumber juice contains silica along with many essential vitamins. All the compounds enable cucumber juice to encourage the growth of hair.

• High content of water in cucumber juice can give your scalp and hair a major boost of hydration and improve the texture of your hair strands.

• The mineral-rich cucumber juice is also capable of fighting off hair breakage. As it can make the hair shaft strong and reduce shedding to a great extent.

• Replete with vitamins A, B5, C and K, cucumber juice can soothe an irritated scalp and reduce itchiness.

• With its hair-hydrating ability, cucumber juice can also prevent the scalp and hair from drying out. Its application can prove to be highly beneficial for those who have dry, flaky scalp.

Cucumber Juice Hair Mask:

Easy to make and inexpensive, cucumber juice hair mask packs quite a punch. From facilitating hair growth to adding shine to hair strands, there are numerous ways in which homemade cucumber mask can benefit your hair.

What You'll Need:

2 tablespoons cucumber juice

1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon olive oil

How To Make:

• Cut a cucumber into big pieces and blend it in a juicer.

• Pour the cucumber juice into a bowl and add freshly scooped out aloe vera gel to it.

• Stir with a spoon to mix the two ingredients.

• Lastly, add 1 teaspoon of olive oil to the mix.

• Stir for a little while to get the hair mask ready.

How To Apply:

• Divide your hair into sections and gently massage the prepared material onto your scalp.

• Let the mask dry for 30 minutes.

• Shampoo your hair to remove the residue and follow up by applying a leave-in conditioner.

• Weekly application of this homemade hair mask can yield great results.

Why This Works:

The vitamins in cucumber juice stimulate sebaceous glands and aid in hair growth. Olive oil being a great source of vitamins and powerful antioxidants can bring moisture back to the hair while aloe vera gel acts as a conditioning agent and promotes softness in the hair. Together, all these components can tackle a variety of hair problems and help naturally strengthen and beautify your hair.